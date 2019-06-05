QSC introduces software-based Dante for the Q-SYS ecosystem

The What: QSC has introduced software-based Dante for the Q-SYS Ecosystem.

The What Else: As part of its strategic technology partnership with Audinate, Q-SYS feature licenses will enable native Dante networked audio integration without the need for additional hardware I/O or external configuration software.

Integrators can easily add Dante audio natively as an extension of the Q-SYS integrated audio, video, and control workflow. They can also take full advantage of robust functionality—such as device discovery, synchronization, control, and management for Dante—directly within Q-SYS Designer Software environment (or within an external instance of Dante Controller if desired).

Because Q-SYS operates over standard IT network infrastructure, Dante audio data works with Q-SYS AV&C data, eliminating the need for challenging bridging or combining schemes to manage both Q-SYS and Dante connected peripherals.

The Bottom Line: Following the release of Software-based Dante feature licenses, all new Q-SYS Core processors will ship with a small set of Dante audio channels enabled at no additional cost. Additionally, QSC will offer tiered feature licenses to enable Q-SYS system users to scale Dante integration capabilities based on their specific installation needs and Q-SYS Core processor capabilities.

The Software-based Dante for the Q-SYS Ecosystem is targeted for release in early 2020.