QSC Awarded Patent for Q-SYS Web Conference Integration Solution

QSC has been awarded a utility patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its Q-SYS Web Conference Integration Solution. This patent (USA 9,973,638) recognizes the solution’s ability to bring an IP camera stream from Q-SYS PTZ-IP conference cameras into soft codec applications (like Zoom, Skype for Business, GoToMeeting, etc.) via a driverless USB connection.

The patent also recognizes the ability of the Q-SYS Platform to discover and control Q-SYS IP conference cameras on a standard Ethernet network. This allows users to quickly leverage their network to transmit professional-quality video from Q-SYS conference cameras to at any PC, offering a simple, plug-and-play experience for meeting room applications.

“This patent is a testament of our commitment to increase overall simplicity and advance the state-of-the-art Q-SYS Platform,” said Ryan Pring, senior technical director, Q-SYS. “Unlike most solutions on the market, the Q-SYS Web Conference Integration Solution provides an IT-centric approach by combining the universal ease of USB connectivity with the flexibility of the network for long haul transfers of audio, video, and control data. This design eliminates the need for expensive USB and HDMI extenders and point-to-point wiring, which translates into a more simplified, cost-effective design.”