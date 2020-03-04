Q&A: Alan Price on Pioneering Immersive Media Research (EdTech Magazine)

"Finding content for virtual reality labs can pose a challenge for universities and colleges because the technology is evolving so quickly. To give students the desired immersive learning experiences, professors and instructional designers often must create their own content."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Immersive learning experiences face one big roadblock — at the moment, most professors have to create their own content. Trailblazers like Alan Price are working to push the boundaries and explore new innovative applications.