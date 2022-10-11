Q-SYS Promotes Markus Winkler to Executive Vice President, EMEA & APAC

Q-SYS (opens in new tab) has promoted of Markus Winkler to executive vice president, EMEA and APAC. In this new role, Winkler will continue to manage the growing business and expand capabilities and operations in both regions.

“Under Markus’ leadership the past six years, Q-SYS has significantly increased its business in EMEA, APAC and SAARC by building high-performing and talented sales and support teams and expanding its footprint with headquarters in Europe and Asia as well as seven regional offices,” said Joe Pham, chairman and CEO, QSC. “These efforts have been instrumental to better serve customers and partners in these regions, and I look forward to the continued expansion of Q-SYS in key markets as we become a truly multi-national business.”

“I am incredibly proud of our team who has worked tirelessly these past six years to bolster the strength of the Q-SYS brand in EMEA and APAC,” said Winkler. “I am confident in the business strategy and look forward to riding this wave of momentum as we continue to proliferate Q-SYS and its innovative technology and partnerships.”