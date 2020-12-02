Topics

Purdue University launches virtual innovation program (EdScoop)

By ()

"A new multidisciplinary program at Purdue University will allow professors to collaborate with their faculty peers across departments and develop innovative teaching methods and courses, the university announced Monday."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When you bring together various disciplines and facilitate collaboration, it can set the stage for next-level innovation. In a time when reinvention will be necessary to chart a path forward in higher ed, Purdue University has created a cross-departmental collaborative program to spearhead ideas that will help the institution reimagine itself and its future.