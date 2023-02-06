PTZOptics Releases New 4K Camera, Announces New Partnership

A new PTZOptics camera series is coming soon. The Link 4K will be released later this year and will add video to any existing Dante setup. With the latest in auto-tracking capabilities and universal compatibility, the Link 4K fits easily into even the most complex Dante design or workflow.

“We are excited to have PTZOptics join the Dante family with their all-new Dante AV-H camera. Dante AV-H brings Dante audio and control to H.264/265 video products, allowing for independent routing of video and audio streams over standard 1 gigabit networks," said Wim Roose, senior product manager for Audinate. "This makes it a perfect fit for conference rooms, classrooms and houses of worship. It's easy to install, takes advantage of existing infrastructure, and allows easy integration with existing audio systems."

[Seeing Is Believing with These 17 Conference Cameras] (opens in new tab)

The Link 4K is capable of 4K at 60fps over HDMI, USB, and IP. Using technology by Dante, the Link 4K is able to provide 1080p 60fps resolution over Dante AV-H, as well as SDI. The Link 4K offers built-in auto-tracking capabilities—no need to run software on another computer—freeing teams of the need for a camera operator. With 12x, 20x, and 30x optical zoom available, the Link 4K can fit seamlessly into any production scenario.

“The Link 4K marries our industry-leading auto-tracking features with Dante AV-H—something our integration partners have been asking for,” said Matt Davis, director of technology and information systems at PTZOptics. “We’ve worked hard to create a solution that not only fits seamlessly into any Dante workflow but will adapt to the future of video technology.” In addition to the Link 4K’s auto-tracking features, users will also have access to PTZOptics’ latest Web UI—updated to provide everything users need in one simple menu. Almost every feature in the Web UI has a tutorial function, perfect for novice producers navigating the settings for the first time.

[Dante: An Oral History] (opens in new tab)

PTZOptics Announces Partnership with NewBlue

(Image credit: PTZOptics)

PTZOptics has announced a partnership with NewBlue. As of January 1, 2023, all PTZOptics customers have access to a free 6-month subscription to NewBlue’s Titler Live 5 Present graphics and video overlay package.

Titler Live 5 enables users to create broadcast-quality video overlays and graphics for live video productions. This flexible software can visualize data from virtually any source and delivers stunning main titles, lower thirds, crawls, slideshows, scoreboards and more through a simple, user-friendly interface.

[Unpacking 2022's AV/IT Industry Acquisitions, Partnerships, Restructuring, and Re-branding] (opens in new tab)

With Titler Live 5 Present, users can choose from a package of over 150 customizable 3D animated graphics or import their own graphics from Adobe After Effects and Photoshop. Creating multiple versions of a graphic is fast and easy: A built-in spreadsheet interface allows users to customize unlimited sets of text, images and colors without needing to duplicate and edit individual graphics. Users can also connect data sources such as spreadsheets, slides, RSS feeds and clocks to automate content updates and cut production time.

“This partnership with NewBlue is an incredible value-add for PTZOptics customers,” said Paul Richards, chief revenue officer for PTZOptics. “With Titler Live 5, they’ll be able to bring a new level of excitement and polish to everything from webinar presentations and e-sports live streams to sporting events and streaming worship services.”