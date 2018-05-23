PTN Becomes Contributing Member of the SDVoE Alliance in Advance of InfoComm 2018

PTN Electronics Limited, a global ODM/OEM supplier to the pro AV industry, has joined the SDVoE Alliance as a contributing member, and is expected to ship SDVoE designs in production volumes by June.

“SDVoE technology is the best high-end solution for video/audio distribution in a wide variety of applications ranging from control rooms to enterprise, education, and government applications,” said Robert Zeng, product manager, PTN. “We definitely see a big market potential for SDVoE-based products among our existing customers and with new accounts. Selected customers are already planning complete SDVoE product lines using our ODM services.”

“PTN’s special contribution to the SDVoE Alliance is their ability to design, develop, and manufacture SDVoE-compliant devices that give OEMs a jump start in delivering a wide variety of innovative products that exploit the SDVoE platform,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. "We welcome them to the SDVoE ecosystem.”

PTN’s products will be on display at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C2300.