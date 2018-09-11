ProSource Presents First Mark of Excellence Award to Klipsch

ProSource presented the first ProSource Mark of Excellence Award to Klipsch, commemorating over 30 years of partnership between the two organizations. The ceremony and champagne toast took place at CEDIA Expo 2018 at the Klipsch booth.Paul Jacobs, President and CEO of Klipsch Group, Inc. receives ProSource's first-ever Vendor Mark of Excellence Award from Dave Workman, CEO and President of ProSource.

Paul Jacobs of Klipsch receives ProSource's first ever Vendor Mark of Excellence Award from Dave Workman, of ProSource.

"We are honored to be recognized in such a meaningful way by one of our most important global partners," said Paul Jacobs, president and CEO, Klipsch Group. "The measure of a great business relationship is how you deal with adversity and share the wins. None has exemplified this more than ProSource and Klipsch."

"This award was created to recognize over 30 years of uninterrupted partnership between ProSource and Klipsch, as well as their dominance with us in the audio category. We appreciate the collaboration that has existed between us over the years," said Dave Workman, CEO and president, ProSource. "Klipsch has been an exceptional partner and an essential contributor to the members' remarkable sales growth in the speaker category. We could not be prouder in recognizing Klipsch as the first recipient of this very special award."