Professional Wireless Systems Continues Growth With NY Office

Orlando-headquartered Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) has opened an office in New York to support its expanding customer base in the region.

Don Kuser heads up the PWS-New York offices with the support of PWS GM Jim Van Winkle.

“PWS has been very active in New York City since we opened our doors,” explained general manager Jim Van Winkle. “We have a tremendous customer base that continues to grow exponentially. Being able to provide local support and service with a trained, experienced professional is going to be a win for everyone involved.”



The New York office is headed up by RF technician Don Kuser, who has been working as an RF coordinator since 2012. His experience includes TV studio projects throughout Manhattan, working on area awards shows, and in the fashion production industry.



“This is a very exciting opportunity as I have been a huge fan of Professional Wireless Systems since I began working,” Kuser added. “With the products and experience the organization brings to the table, I think we can go great things. Sales, customer support, project management, RF coordination—we have everything necessary to create successful projects and events for clients throughout the region.”

“I’m looking forward to 2019,” concluded Van Winkle. “As our footprint expands, so does our ability to create and implement events flawlessly for customers everywhere.”