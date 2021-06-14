Products You Can't Miss at AV³

On Thursday, June 17, AV³ will answer the question, ''What's next for pro AV?'' through a series of panel discussions and a virtual exhibit hall.

One of the hallmarks of AVNetwork's virtual events is an exhibit hall filled with the latest and greatest pro AV technologies—and AV³ will be no exception. Check out this sampling of innovations you’ll see live on June 17 and on-demand for a month after the event.

(Image credit: Epson)

Epson’s EB-PU2010B, a small and light 10,000-lumen projector, offers Full HD WUXGA resolution, 4K enhancement technology, and 3-chip 3LCD technology to deliver crystal-clear, lifelike images. Versatile and flexible, the EB-PU2010B comes with pro-level features and access to automated tools, with an optional external camera.

(Image credit: Kramer)

Kramer’s VP-440X is a compact 5-input scaler-switcher with HDMI and HDBaseT simultaneous display. The fully-featured 4K60 scaler/switcher is highlighted by its compact form factor. Loaded with value and versatility VP-440X offers advanced scaling technology, easy plug-and-play operation, and more.

(Image credit: 1 Beyond)

1 Beyond has a new low-cost camera tracking solution for small- to medium-sized rooms. The audience-facing dual camera Hawk focuses on the active speaker using face and voice detection with clean camera switching. The presenter facing Falcon smoothly tracks motion and face. The solutions provides close-ups of meeting participants for video conferencing and is easy to setup.

(Image credit: ClearOne)

ClearOne says the BMA 360 is the world’s most technologically advanced beamforming microphone array ceiling tile, delivering unrivaled audio performance and deployment ease. It’s a wideband, frequency invariant beamforming mic array with uniform gain response across all frequency bands. The recent addition of Voice Lift rounds out the BMA 360 offering.



(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s All-in-One Digital Flipchart Collaborative Display—available through D&H—delivers a best-in-class touch and visual experience to engage users and inspire participation. A smooth, natural, “pen-on-paper” writing feel with virtually no lag accommodates easy collaboration. Its large, brilliant 4K resolution screen, and an intuitive tablet-like experience empowers teachers and students in the classroom.



(Image credit: Dell)

Captivate audiences anywhere and atively engage your audience whether they are in the room or at remote location with Dell's 65-inch 4K interactive touch monitor. Users can expect consistent image quality from virtually anywhere in the room, thanks to the wide viewing angle enabled by In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology. Plus, integrated, dual 20W speakers deliver great sound for video and audio playback.



(Image credit: Jabra)

Jabra PanaCast 50 is an advanced meeting room solution, engineered to be the a new-normal-ready intelligent video bar. The PanaCast 50 features 180-degree panoramic-4K video technology, professional-grade audio, and intelligence-driven features including Intelligent Zoom, Virtual Director, live whiteboard content camera streaming, and safety capacity and room usage insights.

(Image credit: Planar)

Planar DirectLight Ultra Series LED video walls offer always-on, high performance, high resolution display experiences with the finest pixel pitches from 0.6 to 0.9 millimeters for mission-critical and the most refined applications. Planar DirectLight Ultra Series presents several display technology advancements, including MicroLED, that in combination, deliver big performance.

(Image credit: PTZOptics )

The PTZOptics 20X-NDI is a 1080p camera with 20X optical zoom for capturing HD images at long distances. With support for NDI|HX, 3G-SDI, HDMI, and IP streaming (H.264, H.265, & MJPEG), this camera is ideal for broadcasting high definition video signals for broadcast, recording, or video conferencing applications.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's All-in-One Kiosk for contactless ordering and payment is suited for all business environments. The 24-inch touchscreen, with enhanced protective coating, is powered by Samsung’s SoC technology, removing the need for an external PC. It offers easy install options for businesses, and a variety of payment options for customers.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

With its bring-your-own-device philosophy, MobileConnect is an intuitive hearing assistance system. The new generation of MobileConnect consists of three components: the MobileConnect Station, the MobileConnect Manager, and the MobileConnect App for iOS and Android. Sennheiser MobileConnect streams audio content securely via Wi-Fi live and in superior quality to any mobile device of students and audiences. Version 1.3.0 of the software makes workflows for large networks more convenient with a new Manager dashboard and API interface. The new Standalone Mode allows higher education institutions to quickly integrate MobileConnect into their existing Wi-Fi network for assistive listening support.

(Image credit: Shure)

Following the acquisition of Stem Audio in late 2020, Shure is redefining its conferencing portfolio. This will reinforce the position of Shure’s Microflex Ecosystem solutions while adding Stem Ecosystem solutions for end users seeking straightforward audio for their daily audio-conferencing needs. Shure’s Stem Ecosystem and Microflex Ecosystem solutions offer customers a choice of complete audio systems for a best-in-class experience without compromising on performance or ease of deployment.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

The version 2.0 firmware update for AtlasIED’s Atmosphere digital audio system enables performance and installation enhancements including stereo and subwoofer support, self-healing accessories, room combine, and bell scheduling. The new Atmosphere software supports the system’s original core technologies, such as touchless control and artificial intelligence, and utilizes the same product suite or digital audio processors, amplifiers, and graphical user interfaces.

(Image credit: Black Box)

The Radian Flex Complete Video Wall is a line of all-inclusive hardware and software bundles that make it easy and affordable for small and mid-sized organizations to implement full-featured video wall processing for applications such as digital signage, corporate communication, lobby video walls, and command and control rooms.

(Image credit: FSR)

The Modular Linx System is a robust and expandable power platform that distributes two 20-amp AC power circuits for a relocatable and reusable modular system. Easily installed and UL-listed, this CSA-certified system makes connectivity a breeze for any application that would benefit from daisy-chained power distribution, according to FSR.

(Image credit: Netgear)

Designed with input from AV professionals, Netgear’s AV Line M4250 switches support 1 Gb audio and video over IP with customized hardware and software and dedicated service and support. The sleek design fits in nicely with other AV equipment.

(Image credit: SnapAV)

The Episode 800 Commercial Series In-Ceiling Speaker sounds better and installs faster with magnetic grilles, included tile bridge, and a box designed to make cutouts easier, according to SnapAV. A wide frequency response, two-way design, and dual voltage support for 70V/100V with 8-ohm bypass provides exceptional sound clarity and dynamic highs and lows.

(Image credit: VisibilityOne)

VisibilityOne is a monitoring solution that can provide real-time diagnostics for today’s hybrid collaboration environment of both conference room technologies and the over 400 million remote users of video conferencing applications like Microsoft Teams and Zoom. When it comes to Monitoring Zoom, MS Teams rooms, and hybrid remote workers, VisibilityOne offers AI-driven actions, allowing users to rectify issues before they reach their desk—all from one UI. It is self-healing to detect and recover apps and hardware, features a failover to auxiliary camera and speaker, and has auto preset which it defaults to after a call is terminated.

(Image credit: WolfVision)

WolfVision Cynap Core Pro is a wireless presentation, web conferencing, and collaboration system that provides wireless screen mirroring functionality combined with built-in Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and WebRTC web conferencing—plus many other collaboration tools.

