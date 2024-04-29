Pro AV Newsmakers: Shure and Neat Partner, Highlights from AVI Systems Global Sales Summit

Here are some of the people moves and partnerships you may have missed.

Partnerships and Company News

Shure, Neat Partner to Enhance the Meeting Experience

Shure and Neat have partnered to deliver an enhanced meeting experience in large and acoustically challenging spaces. By joining forces, Shure and Neat ensure seamless integration between Neat Bar Pro, a video meeting bar from Neat, and multiple Shure Microflex Ecosystem Solutions, providing uncompromised audio and video in complex workspaces.

The innovative combination of Shure and Neat provides a simple, easy-to-install solution that is scalable to any room type. While Neat Bar Pro delivers enhanced video quality that can auto-frame, zoom in on and follow each in-room participants individually, no matter where they’re positioned, devices from the Microflex Ecosystem extend Neat video deployments into larger and more complex spaces, delivering clear, natural sound with different form factors to keep spaces aesthetically pleasing with reliable performance.

For large boardrooms or spaces where key participants need to be seen and heard anywhere they sit, the Shure Microflex Advance MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array and Shure’s ANIUSB-MATRIX USB Audio Network interface provide pristine audio while Neat Bar Pro captures video throughout the room, providing simple and reliable room coverage in even the most demanding spaces.

For conferencing environments like all-hands training rooms and divisible spaces, the combination of Neat Bar Pro with the popular Microflex Advance MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone, an IntelliMix P300 Audio Conferencing Processor and MXN5W-C Networked Loudspeaker provides advanced features and functionality for a consistent and scalable solution.

News from the AVI Systems Global Sales Summit

It was a busy week at the AVI Global Sales Summit. Here is what you may have missed.

NEW VELOCITY LOGISTICS CENTER DELIVERS MEETING ROOM SOLUTIONS WITH SPEED AND EFFICIENCY

The company launched its new Velocity Logistics Center (VLC) in Flower Mound, TX, expanding on the company’s Velocity brand. The VLC is part of AVI’s new 40,000-square-foot Customer Experience Center to be completed this summer.

The Velocity Logistics Center streamlines the entire ordering and deployment process, offering a factory-like approach to assembly, testing, logistics planning and installation. This manufacturing approach ensures consistent quality and speed from order to deployment. The VLC has been designed for AVI customers who need to quickly deploy 20-1,000 or more standard meeting room systems across their organizations.

AVI customers can choose from a variety of pre-configured Velocity Certified solutions ranging from meeting rooms and workspaces to digital signage solutions. At-the-ready Velocity designs adhere to the latest industry standards and best practices for the modern workplace and offer a variety of optional features that can be added based on unique needs. In addition, Velocity Certification can be completed using a customer’s unique standards, allowing systems to be available on-demand with consistent pricing.

AVI SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS TEAM TO CONTRIBUTE MORE THAN $110,000 TO THE AVIXA FOUNDATION’S BRAD SOUSA IMPACT FUND

Contributions and pledges to the Brad Sousa Impact Fund established by AVIXA earlier this year have exceeded $110,000.

“We contacted dozens of our technology solution partners recently and have obtained a tremendous response to our request to contribute to the Brad Sousa Impact Fund,” said Jeff Stoebner, CEO at AVI Systems. “The generosity of our partners is overwhelming, and we hope others will make contributions as well in memory of Brad.”

Brad Sousa passed away on November 8, 2023, at the age of 62. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor. Professionally, Brad was instrumental in his role as Chief Technology Officer at AVI Systems and also served on the AVIXA Board of Directors and on the board of the AVIXA Foundation.

Following Sousa’s death, the Brad Sousa Impact Fund was established by AVIXA in January 2024. This fund supports the AVIXA Foundation’s work with a key focus on developing audiovisual and digital transformation professionals and their understanding of each other’s overlapping needs. Grants made from the fund will support people, programs and partnerships – with a focus on developing audiovisual and digital transformation professionals and their understanding of each other's overlapping needs

AVI SYSTEMS LAUNCHES NEW EXPERIENCES FOR THE MODERN WORKPLACE

AVI Systems launched its new customer-focused offering called the AVI Experience. This initiative provides prospects and customers interested in professional audiovisual, unified collaboration, Microsoft solutions, digital media, and broadcast solutions with multiple opportunities to connect with AVI at major events throughout the United States.

The AVI Experience comprises a series of events and exhibitions designed to give customers firsthand access to AVI's innovative solutions and expertise.

AVI Experiences include:

AVI LIVE: Held four times each year, AVI LIVE exhibitions provide attendees with immersive experiences and demonstrations of cutting-edge technology offerings offered by dozens of leading technology solution providers in an exhibit show setting. Each AVI LIVE also includes a keynote presentation and panel discussion led by thought leaders in the industry. The next four AVI LIVE events will be held in Detroit, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Kansas City.

AVI Connect: Regional AVI Connect events happen six times each year at AVI Systems’ office locations. These locations feature customer experience centers where individuals can see modern workplace solutions in real office environments. AVI Connect events offer decision makers the opportunity to engage with AVI experts and explore the latest audiovisual solutions in a location that’s convenient for them. AVI’s offices in Chicago, Denver, Boston, San Diego and Dallas will all host AVI Connect events in the months ahead.

AVI/Magenium Modern Workplace Events: Hosted quarterly at Magenium’s Microsoft Experience Center in Chicago, these events focus on the modern workplace, showcasing AVI and Magenium's comprehensive range of solutions tailored to support hybrid and remote work environments.

AVI Systems’ Microsoft Executive Summit: Held each March in Redmond, Wash., this exclusive event offers senior IT and workplace transformation executives an opportunity to engage with top thought leaders from Microsoft, learning about the latest trends and developments in the Microsoft ecosystem.

Bose Professional Introduces New Hybrid Sales Model

Bose Professional launched its new U.S. sales organization. Acquired in April 2023 by Transom Capital, an operations-focused private equity firm, Bose Professional retained its core engineering, product management and marketing teams at launch and has been building and expanding its autonomous operations and infrastructure at a rapid pace over the last four quarters.

The new sales model includes a mix of in-house sales managers and engineers, independent sales firms, and a new, service-oriented website. New U.S. representative firms include SK Macdonald (SKMac) serving the Mid-Atlantic and New York metropolitan areas, Audio Biz assisting customers in the Midwest, and HWPCo representing the Southeast. In addition, Bose Professional’s U.S. team has been reengineered to provide additional regional focus and customer support, with Paxson Laird, regional sales manager, East, and Katie Stewart, regional sales manager, Central/West, leading expanded sales engineering and design support teams.

In addition to announcing their new sales model, Bose Professional has also launched a new website which includes Bose Professional’s complete collection of extensive training modules and a new document library, designed to provide integrators and consultants immediate access to critical files and specifications.

Nureva Joins HETMA as Platinum Partner

Nureva has joined the Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance (HETMA) as an Annual Platinum Partner. As a platinum partner, Nureva can more broadly introduce its breakthrough audio conferencing systems that deliver the simplicity and value essential for larger classrooms. The company’s products are increasingly chosen by prestigious higher education institutions throughout the United States, such as Harvard Medical School, Georgetown University, Penn State University, The University of Arizona, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of California, Berkeley.

[SCN Hall of Fame 2024: Nancy Knowlton]

Powered by Microphone Mist technology, Nureva audio systems offer unparalleled adaptability for both HyFlex and hybrid learning environments, without the cost and complexity of a traditional system. Thousands of virtual microphones fill larger classrooms and meeting rooms to pick up voices in every inch of the space, and in-room voice amplification means students will hear clearly—whether they’re in the classroom or participating remotely. Nureva’s products incorporate many features that have been specifically designed to address the needs of higher education technology managers—including autocalibration, which means IT teams can be assured that when rooms are rearranged to accommodate various classes, the audio simply adjusts. Nureva’s camera zones feature for the HDL410 system also keeps hybrid classes engaging by using sound location data to enable automated multi-camera switching in larger classrooms without any additional software or specialized technical expertise.

Project Audio Visual acquired by AVPM Group

Project Audio Visual has been acquired by AVPM Group, joining as sister company to audiovisual retailer AV Partsmaster, creating a new market leading integration and retail opportunity.

Combining resources, specialisms, and technical experience, the alliance will offer a full turnkey solution for AV services, from project inception to completion for SMB and enterprise customers.

The businesses will work across U.K. and European markets initially, with plans to expand into other territories in 2024. Project Audio Visual will bring its ecosystem knowledge to the group, with certification with Microsoft, Google, and all of the key brands in the market.

Xyte Expands Partnerships with HDBaseT Alliance Member Companies

Xyte has deepened its partnership with HDBaseT Alliance members to empower and accelerate various business areas within the audiovisual technology industry. With new features like Xyte Connect, new capabilities like SSH Tunneling, and numerous other applications for asset management, remote support, and e-commerce and subscription management, Xyte Device Cloud (XDC) is simplifying and refining how HDBaseT Alliance members serve their value chains.

Valens, a pioneer in AV and IT convergence solutions, leverages XDC to expand HDBaseT chipset monitoring capabilities, enhancing connectivity and device management for its HDBaseT chipsets and enabling seamless integration with an integrated cloud environment. Valens has expanded its implementation of XDC for monitoring and management of its evaluation kits, providing invaluable support to manufacturers (including for product development), integrators and end-users.

Xyte has since extended its collaboration with industry-leading companies in the HDBaseT Alliance such as Legrand, AVPro Edge, and WyreStorm, highlighting XDC's growing prominence across the AV ecosystem. These companies, among others, recognize Xyte as the emerging industry standard, leveraging its innovative solutions to meet evolving market demands.

Korbyt Now Offers Webex by Cisco

Introducing Korbyt Anywhere for Webex, expanding the company’s platform to any Cisco device within the Webex ecosystem. This enables corporate users to use Cisco devices as they would any other digital signage endpoint, maximizing the utilization and impact of network-connected screens throughout the organization. This is the latest in a series of platform-specific product innovations to facilitate communication and collaboration across a range of different corporate environments.

Korbyt Anywhere for Cisco devices makes it possible to schedule and display content on any Cisco Desk or Room device with ease. All digital signage endpoints are managed as a single platform, enhancing the meeting room experience and extending the reach of an organization’s internal communications network. Setup is simple, with no additional hardware required. Simply connect your Webex account with Korbyt Anywhere and the system automatically provisions your devices to Korbyt to enable more impactful communication throughout the organization.

Korbyt enables network administrators to provision players in bulk, whereas other solutions often require the labor-intensive process of provisioning players individually. Korbyt also supports the full range of Cisco devices, including Desk, Board and Room series devices. Korbyt also integrates with Cisco Spaces to provide even deeper integration into the workspace environment to visualize real-time occupancy and other physical workspace metrics.

PK Sound Welcomes Calgary’s UVS to Growing Partner Network

PK Sound has welcomed Calgary, Canada-based live production company Unlimited Video Staging (UVS) to its growing partner network following the company’s investment in a T8 robotic line source system. UVS has already taken advantage of T8’s patented Multi-Axis Robotics to mitigate noise pollution while still delivering high-impact live entertainment in densely populated urban areas. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of PK Sound in North America.

“UVS has a longstanding reputation as a national leader in video production technologies and services, so when we decided to expand our offerings into live audio, we sought cutting-edge solutions that would elevate the experiences we deliver for our clients and partners,” says Aaron Buchanan, Founder and CEO of UVS. “PK Sound’s robotic line arrays sound incredible and offer an unprecedented degree of control in shaping acoustic coverage to the contours of any venue or environment our work may take us.”

The company’s initial investment includes twenty-four T8 robotic line source elements and twelve T18 intelligent subwoofers. The system is driven by a PK Cell, which combines power, signal and data distribution in a modular, globally standardized touring rack, and is controlled via PK .dynamics software.

People on the Move

Barbara Barry to Head Up Sports Division at SNA Displays

SNA Displays has hired Barbara Barry to lead its sports division. Working out of the company’s New York headquarters, Barry joins with an extensive career in collegiate and pro sports digital signage, having supported organizations such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Pittsburgh Penguins, Baltimore Orioles, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, Orlando City Soccer Club, Arizona State University, and Penn State University.

“My clients know I’m in it for the long haul,” said Barry, who joins the company as director of sales. “I relate to people at every level of business and management, and the goal is simple: build trust and cultivate long-standing relationships. I’m most excited to apply my knowledge of and passion for the service side of the sports industry to a sales role at SNA Displays.”

Barry has worked the better part of two decades with ANC where she held senior director positions in venue services and project management. She was responsible for relationship management of more than 150 clients, including a decade-long relationship with the National Basketball Association to design and provide signage and court setup for NBA All-Star weekend. She also ran and lived in the NBA Bubble, the bio-secure area created to protect NBA players and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, and worked closely with NBA2K on the design, installation, and operation of their studio.

Listen Technologies Promotes Mikey Shaffer to Senior Sales Director

Listen Technologies has promoted Mikey Shaffer to senior sales director. In this role, Shaffer leads the Listen Technologies sales team and is the primary liaison for dealer channels, regional sales managers, independent manufacturers’ sales representatives, and distributors in North America.

Shaffer joined Listen Technologies in 2016 and has held marketing, and vertical market and regional sales roles within the organization. Most recently, she was consultant liaison at Listen Technologies and worked directly with the AV consultant community. She will continue to liaise with this group and regularly host webinars and meetings to ensure they are up to date on all Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and global accessibility compliance requirements.

Previously, Shaffer worked with the local deaf and hard of hearing community in Utah to provide solutions for their telecommunications needs. Shaffer’s curiosity, eagerness to learn, and passion for helping others paved the way for her to excel in sales roles and will serve her in this new position.

Audio-Technica Expands Its Team Dedicated to the Broadcast and Production

Audio-Technica is expanding its team dedicated to the broadcast and production market. Longtime A-T employee Gary Dixon has been promoted to the newly created position of Audio-Technica U.S. director, broadcast business development. He will report directly to Kurt Van Scoy, Audio-Technica U.S. VP and officer, products, business alliances and marketing. Additionally, Dixon’s team will be supported by the following new appointments: Ben Cochran (engineering and technology advisor) and Brent Chamberlin (broadcast sales engineer). This team will have the combined focus and responsibility for the sales, strategy, support and product development for the broadcast division.

In his new role, Dixon will focus on strengthening relationships and developing new partnerships with broadcasters, production companies, rights holders, channel partners and service providers. As part of A-T’s ambitious growth plans for the broadcast market, Dixon will also work closely with the company’s Product and Engineering teams to bring the best of A-T’s innovative solutions to broadcast and production customers across the Americas region.

Dixon’s diverse background covering broadcast applications, including sports and special events, will serve him in his new role. His 20-year career includes work in commercial audio markets, system solutions at Audio-Technica, and owning his own systems design and installation business. He also has many years’ experiences in the community broadcast markets with freelance work and volunteering at Hudson Community Television (Hudson, OH). Over his 10 years at A-T, Dixon has assisted the company in driving sales through technical presentations; worked closely with sales, marketing, audio solutions, and product managers to deploy marketing/technical documents for the successful application of A-T products in professional applications; and established and maintained positive industry relationships. More recently, he has created strategic plans for professional broadcast-related exposure and obtained his Certified Product Marketing Manager status from AIPMM, just to name a few.

Cochran will provide technical direction on new and existing products for professional broadcast. Cochran’s 10-plus years with the company include product testing and engineering, research and development, and membership in various standards committees and new technology organizations. His background is heavily focused on microphone development and audio-over-IP solutions. He brings years of technical and hands-on experience with IP audio systems and their market-specific requirements. Cochran also contributes his great understanding of the broadcast and livestreaming markets, specifically within the house of worship markets as a long-time volunteer and church staff member. His diverse background will be employed toward designing products that push Audio-Technica’s professional broadcast offerings into the future of media production.

Chamberlin will focus on developing new accounts with broadcasters, production companies, rights holders, channel partners, and service providers. His ten-plus years at A-T have been focused on technical support of all A-T products. He also has participated in the summer and winter games to support the application of A-T products for the host broadcaster. He is a multi-faceted engineer and musician. He loves to capture sound from behind an audio console just as much as creating music in front of a microphone. His passion for audio has driven him to embrace various roles within the industry. He is an advocate for audio education and continually applies his interest and skillset toward diverse, audio-related projects.