Xyte Launches SSH Tunneling—Here's Why That's Great for Secure Data Transfers

Xyte has launched its SSH tunneling, whereby OEMs and their value chain partners can manage connected devices in secure fashion via end users’ preferred on-premises device web interfaces.

Xyte’s customers use Xyte Device Connect (XDC) to manage the complete lifecycle of their connected devices. While end users can centralize access to these devices on the cloud, some cases require direct access via devices’ native web interfaces. An encrypted connection is necessary for this method to be secure; it lets IT managers troubleshoot devices from remote locations without jeopardizing privacy and security.

[Cybersecurity and Pro AV]

Xyte’s new SSH tunneling capability enables encrypted connection between remote workstations to support secure access to on-premises interfaces, helping achieve secure transmission of data between local and remote devices. By incorporating SSH tunneling into its platform, Xyte provides flexibility to its OEM customers, supporting their value chains’ preferred methods of work and enabling secure, remote connections to on-premises device web interfaces directly through XDC.

“We developed SSH tunneling to allow value chains to securely access their local device web interfaces and enhance their RMM capabilities supporting their preferred methods of work,” said Omer Brookstein, CEO and co-founder of Xyte. “We remain committed to delivering the full benefits of the cloud. Now, our customers can leverage SSH tunneling to transmit data securely between workstations.”