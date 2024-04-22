Neat Introduces Next-Generation Videobar—Everything You Need to Know

Neat has introduced its Neat Bar Generation 2, designed to deliver audio and video for native Zoom or Microsoft Teams Rooms meetings in a slim form. Neat Bar 2 is certified for both Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms.

“When we created Neat Bar in 2019, we hardly imagined that by 2024 we'd deploy our devices with over 13,000 customers globally, including many of the world’s largest enterprises," said Ivar Johnsrud, head of hardware and electronics and co-founder of Neat. "Neat Bar marked a new era of simplicity, quality and design in video devices, an accomplishment we’re proud to build upon with the release of Neat Bar Generation 2. It is, put simply, a step up in every way. Better video, better audio, and a more powerful processor to take advantage of Neat’s AI solutions. We hope our customers enjoy using it as much as we enjoyed creating it for them,"

Neat Bar 2 was designed for small and medium-sized meeting spaces, delivering enhanced capabilities including:

Exceptional Video Wuality: The wide-angle, highly dynamic 50MP camera captures the entire meeting space and can zoom in on, frame, and follow multiple people at once. Lightning-fast video processing ensures everyone is seen in the same proportion, regardless of where they are, and supports dynamic shifting between group and focused participant views. An integrated second-generation platform drives hardware-accelerated audio and video processing directly on the device, not in the cloud.

