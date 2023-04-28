Pro AV Newsmakers: QSC, Lightware, Theory Professional Make Key Appointments

The big news this week was that CE Pro's Jason Knott joined D-Tools as its new data solutions architect and engineer (opens in new tab). But there are some new faces at Pro AV companies like QSC, Lightware Visual Engineering, and Theory Professional, while Humly expands to North America.

Here are some Pro AV newsmakers you may have missed this week.

Ray Tantzen Joins QSC Pro Audio Team

QSC named Ray Tantzen its director of product management. Tantzen has over 20 years of experience in pro audio product management with top brands including PreSonus Audio Electronics, Avid, and Loud Technologies.

“It’s very exciting to have Ray join our QSC team,” said David Fuller, vice president product development, QSC Pro Audio. “Ray brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise in developing and advancing digital mixer technology and he will be a valuable asset as we continue to innovate across our most coveted portfolio.”

Marc Bertrand New COO at Theory Professional

Theory Professional (opens in new tab) appointed veteran audio industry executive Marc Bertrand as chief operating officer (COO) for Theory Professional, a division of Theory Audio Design (Theory), and sister company to Pro Audio Technology (PRO).

Bertrand has over 25 years of experience including 15 years at Tannoy North America, eight years at TC Group Americas, and over five years at Canadian professional audio manufacturer, Adamson Systems Engineering (Adamson).

At Tannoy North America, he quickly moved up the ranks to vice president of sales and ultimately, managing director where he played a key role in doubling the company’s revenue. Tannoy was acquired in 2001 by TC Group A/S. Then in 2009, the Americas operations were merged into TC Group Americas, where Bertrand was appointed the role of CEO overseeing all brands, strategies, and operations for Tannoy, Lab.gruppen, TC Electronic, TC-Helicon, Dynaudio Acoustics, Lake, and the distributed lines Audica, and Linn Residential Audio.

In 2017, Bertrand joined Adamson where he served in several roles, most recently as CEO. Bertrand’s progressive mindset and tactical approach to manufacturing and operations led to a surge of growth for Adamson.

Lightware Visual Engineering Appoints Christopher Chandler as Vice President of Global Partnerships

Lightware Visual Engineering appointed Christopher Chandler as vice president of global partnerships. In his new role, Chandler will be responsible for driving business growth within integrator customers and alliance partners globally, and he will report to Szabolcs Turi, Lightware’s executive director, Business Development.

Chandler is a highly experienced audio and technology industry professional with an exceptional track record spanning more than 25 years in sales and management. Prior to joining Lightware, he worked at Biamp where he held various roles including sales director.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Lightware team and look forward to helping the company elevate its already impressive offering to the AV community," said Chandler. "I am passionate about the AV industry, and I believe that Lightware has a unique opportunity to work closely with partners to make a transformative impact on the industry. I am excited to be a part of that journey."

Humly Expands into North American Market with Reseller Partnership

Humly has entered into a new reseller partnership with A.Visual (opens in new tab) that formally establishes Humly’s presence in the North American market.

A.Visual, an AV and technology solutions supplier also providing systems design and integration services, identifies Humly as one of its Premium Product Partners. The Humly Workplace Solutions product suite, including the Humly Room Display launched in 2020, is available and proven to work in any combination based on business needs. The seamless interoperability of all Humly Workplace Solutions also eliminates integration chaos and security concerns. At the same time, custom hardware and a flexible API ensure freedom and interoperability with a customer’s broader technology ecosystem.

“We have been working toward entering the North American market for a while,” said Humly sales director Daniel Assarson. “When we started to establish this partnership together with A.Visual, it felt like we could expand our brand visibility together and steadily increase market share for our product suite. A.Visual has over 20 years of experience in the business and has worked with hundreds of partners and manufacturers. We know they will make Humly a Premium Product Partner from their side.”