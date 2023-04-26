Breaking News: CE Pro's Jason Knott Joins D-Tools

Effective July 5th, 2023, longtime CE Pro Editor-in-Chief and respected industry veteran, Jason Knott will take on the role of Data Solutions Architect and Evangelist at D-Tools to drive the company to become the trusted source of data analytics and insights for the electronic systems industry.

D-Tools, Inc. (opens in new tab), the leading provider of core business management software that improves financial results for thousands of electronic system integrators worldwide, made the announcement today.

Knott has been a fixture in the custom electronics industry for decades, heading up the leading trade publication and industry news website since 2000. In his new role, Knott will work with the D-Tools Industry Information & Insights team to define and deliver an expanded set of timely, accurate, and actionable business intelligence to stakeholders throughout the residential systems, commercial AV, and commercial security industries.

Randy Stearns, D-Tools CEO (Image credit: D-Tools) "When Jason raised his hand to help guide the broader rollout of D-Tools’ Industry Information & Insights program, we were over the moon. Frankly, I can’t imagine anyone more qualified.”

"When Jason raised his hand to help guide the broader rollout of D-Tools’ Industry Information & Insights program, we were over the moon. Frankly, I can’t imagine anyone more qualified,” said Randy Stearns, D-Tools CEO. “I am confident that Jason’s involvement will help D-Tools fulfill its vision of delivering relevant and actionable insights to the various industry cohorts—system integrators, manufacturers, distributors, buying groups, and trade associations—in a manner that serves to benefit the industry as a whole."

“This might be the first time ever I am at a loss for words,” commented Knott. “It is hard for me to find the right words to express how thrilled I am to have the opportunity to help drive this game-changing initiative for D-Tools. The industry is in dire need of a definitive source of timely and accurate industry analytics and insights. D-Tools is ideally positioned to capture, warehouse, analyze, and report on market activity, performance, and trends. I believe D-Tools’s business intelligence and industry insights will become the standard that everyone across the industry uses to gauge and benchmark their performance and plan for the future.”

Jason Knott, D-Tools Data Solutions Architect and Evangelist (Image credit: D-Tools) "I believe D-Tools’s business intelligence and industry insights will become the standard that everyone across the industry uses to gauge and benchmark their performance and plan for the future.”

Knott has been involved in the low-voltage electronics industry for the past 33 years, first as Editor-in-Chief of Security Sales & Integration, and in the same role at CE Pro since 2000. For the past 10 years, Knott has overseen a group of integrator-focused publications and websites, including CE Pro, Security Sales & Integration, and Commercial Integrator, as Chief Content Officer. He has served on several industry association committees over the decades, including on the CEDIA Business Education Working Group for 10 years. He is the recipient of the 2022 Consumer Technology Association Smart Home Division Leadership Award.

“I believe my familiarity with all the facets of the integration industry—from security to smart home to commercial integration—has prepared me well to take on this new challenge with D-Tools. This is going to be a blast. I can’t wait,” concluded Knott.