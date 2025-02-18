Pro AV Newsmakers: Proto Hologram Has a New CEO and More Partnerships to Know

Well, believe it or not, a week has passed in Pro AV 2025 without an acquisition. That doesn't mean there wasn't plenty of people on the move and partnerships made.

Get caught up on what OWC, SoundTube, Proto, Mersive, RAVENNA, Vizrt, and many more were up to last week.

[ISE 2025 Analysis: Trends from the Show Floor]

People News

(Image credit: Future)

Proto Hologram Names Todd Bouman as New CEO

(Image credit: Proto)

Proto welcomed Todd Bouman as CEO. The electronics industry veteran was handpicked by Proto inventor, and founding CEO, David Nussbaum, who steps up into the role as Chair.

Bouman was most recently president, CEO, and Chair of Sharp/NEC Display Solutions, Americas. There he crafted a transformative strategy that established the company as a dominant player in the global electronics and software display industry resulting in sizable increases in revenue and doubling of profits. Under his continued leadership, Bouman was instrumental in leading the joint-venture integration of the America’s business with Sharp Electronics.

Bouman is tasked with driving exponential growth for hologram-sector creator Proto, drawing from his vast experiences working at global tech companies in the consumer and commercial hardware and services industry to drive exponential growth for Proto.

DPA Microphones Adds to Sales and Marketing Teams

Nick Mariano (l) and Vince Divine. (Image credit: DPA Microphones)

DPA Microphones welcomed Nicholas “Nick” Mariano and Vincent “Vince” Divine to the U.S. sales and marketing teams, respectively. Mariano will serve as the regional sales manager for the Mid-South region, while Divine joins as content creator and marketing admin.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

A results-driven sales professional with extensive experience in strategic account development, Mariano develops and executes sales strategies to aid in pushing forth the presence of DPA Microphones and Wisycom in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas. Mariano comes to DPA from Lectrosonics, where he provided sales support for the brand’s key clients, dealers and representatives in the region. He also served as the brand’s head of tech support, liaising between the repair team and customers.

A versatile cinematographer with experience in all facets of video production and digital marketing, Divine assists marketing manager Jarrod Renaud with U.S. marketing efforts from the company’s Longmont, CO office. A self-taught video professional, Divine joins DPA from TinkerMill, a non-profit makerspace in Longmont, where he served as media manager, providing a wide range of video, digital and social media support, strategic planning, and marketing efforts for the brand and members alike.

Riedel Communications Appoints Anthony Zuyderhoff as Executive Director Global Sales for Product Division

(Image credit: Riedel)

Riedel Communications appointed Anthony Zuyderhoff as its new executive director global sales for the Product Division. Zuyderhoff brings an impressive track record of over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications and broadcast technology industries, with leadership roles spanning global sales, sales engineering, general management and marketing. Based in the U.K., Zuyderhoff will be responsible for overseeing international product sales and sales operations and will be part of the Product Division Management Board.

Before joining Riedel, Zuyderhoff worked most recently at Thomson Broadcast, where he was instrumental in transforming the organization's international strategy. Initially brought on as chief strategy officer, he was quickly elevated to deputy CEO/chief revenue officer, leading sales, presales, marketing, and supply chain. Prior to this role, he served as SVP of sales, marketing, and customer enablement at CommScope, where he managed global teams, drove revenue targets exceeding $1.5 billion, and launched innovative product strategies across multiple continents. Zuyderhoff also previously led the video business at CommScope as SVP and general manager, managing engineering and product teams across 14 countries worldwide.

Peter Melvin Joins SoundTube as VP for Commercial Audio

(Image credit: SoundTube)

Peter Melvin joined SoundTube Entertainment as the new VP of commercial audio products. With his extensive experience and proven track record in the AV industry, Melvn is set to drive SoundTube's growth and partnerships in the market.

Melvin brings a wealth of experience to SoundTube, having previously served in key leadership roles at prominent AV companies. At Herman Pro AV, SoundTube's largest distributor at that time, the Herman family blossomed to become one of the fastest growing AV companies in the industry. His tenure at IAVI, a national Pro AV distributor, was marked by exceptional growth, where the amazing team at IAVI increased annual revenue fourfold in just three years.

Known for his effective leadership style, Melvin has a reputation for fostering a fun and collaborative work environment that brings staff together. His ability to create a positive company culture aligns perfectly with SoundTube's values and vision for the future.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carousel Digital Signage Integrates with CrisisGo

(Image credit: Carousel Digital Signage)

Carousel Digital Signage announced a new technology partnership with CrisisGo that enables K-12 schools and businesses to deliver emergency alerts and other safety messages to digital displays with immediacy. The integration is enabled through an open API that triggers visual alerts, interactive maps and more to Carousel Cloud digital signage networks via the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP), a global standard that supports the digital exchange of emergency alerts and public warnings over multiple networks.

CrisisGo’s Safety iResponse platform offers a comprehensive suite of advanced alerting software and tools that empower school districts to create safer and more secure learning environments. Its features include real-time alerting, incident management and parent notification, all of which combine to help schools respond to emergencies in an efficient and effective manner. The platform also immediately shares emergency alerts with local law enforcement when police assistance is needed.

Direct integration of the two software platforms on a common IT network ensures consistent monitoring of incoming triggers from Safety iResponse to Carousel Cloud. Upon recognizing an incoming alert, Carousel Cloud disseminates the active alert as a priority for instant takeover of all targeted screens. Upon resolution, Carousel Cloud immediately removes the alert and resumes normal operations, eliminating the need to schedule expiration times or manually clear the system. That accelerates the important process of reunification to ensure all students, teachers and other staff members are accounted for and safe.

Mersive Partners With DataVisual Marketing in Canada

(Image credit: Mersive Technologies)

Mersive Technologies has partnered with DataVisual Marketing to bring Mersive’s line of collaboration and wireless screen-sharing offerings to Canadian customers.

DataVisual Marketing is an AV distributor known for its technology brands and comprehensive support. The company’s national sales team, business development team, and inside sales support team work together to provide personalized service, technical expertise, and direct engagement with end users. They also offer robust equipment demonstrations, product specification support, vendor training, and marketing support.

“By leveraging DataVisual’s extensive industry experience and excellent service, we are able to bring Mersive solutions to more customers across Canada,” says Joel Carroll, EVP of global sales at Mersive. “This team is top-notch. We’re having a webinar later this month to kick things off, exposing common screen-sharing problems and solutions.”

OWC, ARCHIWARE Partner to Deliver Seamless Shared Storage, and More for Collaborative Workflows

(Image credit: OWC)

Other World Computing and ARCHIWARE, a provider of data management software, announced a strategic partnership to deliver seamless shared storage, cloning, backup, and archiving for collaborative workflows. Under the terms of the partnership agreement, the ARCHIWARE P5 platform will now be natively integrated with the OWC’s Jellyfish Shared Storage for Video Production to enhance collaboration capabilities, ensure data protection, and future-proof asset management.

With the new Jellyfish Manager 3.0, using ARCHIWARE P5 with Jellyfish storage products to protect production data is now easier than ever. Users can install, activate, and launch ARCHIWARE P5 directly within the Jellyfish Manager interface with just a few clicks—no additional P5 server is required. Running natively on all Jellyfish NAS solutions, P5 can be enabled simply by toggling a switch in the Jellyfish Manager. Once activated, users can seamlessly access and manage ARCHIWARE P5 without ever leaving the Jellyfish Manager UI, ensuring a streamlined and efficient workflow.

Soundking Joins RAVENNA Partner Community

(Image credit: Ravenna)

Lawo, developer of the RAVENNA audio-over-IP technology, welcomed the Soundking Group—headquartered in Ningbo, China—as the latest partner to the RAVENNA community. Soundking is a pioneer in intelligent audio and video systems integration, both in China and the global market. Specifically, the collaboration concerns Soundnet—a subsidiary of the Soundking Group—which SND Network audio transport technology is already RAVENNA-compatible. The partnership was celebrated with an official signing ceremony at ISE 2025 attended by several Soundking and RAVENNA partners.

In addition to the signing ceremony, Soundking showcased the Soundnet AES67 module and introduced a range of professional audio products incorporating this innovative technology. These products include mixing consoles, amplifiers, I/O adapters, DSP processors, and high channel-count DAWs. Additionally, the compact AES67 module serves as a cost-effective OEM solution with powerful DSP processing capabilities, making it an ideal choice for integration into diverse audio products and applications. It will soon be fully compatible with the RAVENNA protocol, further enhancing its versatility.

In addition to the standard module, Soundnet will also provide highly customized AES67 OEM solutions tailored to the specific needs of individual manufacturers, significantly contributing to the expansion of the RAVENNA ecosystem.

Visionary and Extreme Networks Streamline AV Network Deployment and Management

(Image credit: Visionary)

Visionary has joined forces with Extreme Networks, which produces AI-powered automation for networking, to deliver an integration of Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series with Extreme’s network Fabric solution. This collaboration simplifies AV network deployment and management.

Extreme Fabric is an end-to-end, automated, and secure network fabric solution that automates and streamlines the configuration of devices on a network. In traditional setups, IT administrators must manually configure network settings such as VLANs, QoS, and traffic priorities for each device, which can be time-consuming and error-prone, especially in large-scale deployments. Extreme Fabric Attach, a feature within Extreme Fabric, eliminates these manual steps by enabling devices to automatically announce their requirements to the network.

The network then dynamically provisions these devices with the correct settings, ensuring secure and optimized connectivity. For organizations managing complex environments such as universities, enterprise campuses, or large entertainment venues, this translates to significant time savings, reduced administrative overhead, increased security and enhanced reliability for AV systems.

Vizrt and Midwich Partner to Empower Storytellers Across Southeast Asia

(Image credit: Vizrt)

Vizrt has added Midwich to its expanding ecosystem of partners. The partnership marks a new era of growth for both companies in the Southeast Asian media tech market, supplying productions with powerful technology, including the switcher line TriCaster, video conversion tools Viz Connect, and PTZ cameras.

This partnership is ideally suited to understand and deliver on the unique business needs of Southeast Asia. The region is seeing a significant growth in demand for live production experiences, driven by its young population. According to Redseer, the live experience market in Southeast Asia is on track to nearly double in value by 2028, with the rise in popularity in live content such as eSports, entertainment, and hybrid events.

Based in Singapore, Midwich is serving the region as a leading distribution company, working with over 300 dealers and supplying content creators with innovative solutions from Vizrt, including the TriCaster line.

Wisycom Expands Into Argentina and Uruguay With EQUAPHON

(Image credit: Wisycom)

Wisycom announced a new distribution agreement with EQUAPHON. An Argentinian professional audio solutions company, EQUAPHON is dedicated to providing the highest-quality sound equipment to various segments of the professional installation, live sound, cinematography, broadcast, and music production markets.

With this agreement, EQUAPHON expands its offerings by providing wireless solutions from Wisycom. EQUAPHON is a professional audio solutions company with more than 50 years of experience in the industry. Founded in 1973 by Carlos Maiocchi, general manager of EQUAPHON, then a young electronic engineering student with a passion for audio, EQUAPHON has grown exponentially from its humble beginnings in a garage in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The company is dedicated to designing, developing and manufacturing sound systems of the highest quality, in addition to distributing the best international audio brands on the market. EQUAPHON stands out for its commitment to excellence because of its technical profile in customer service, offering advanced solutions in various professional audio segments of the industry.