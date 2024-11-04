Pro AV Newsmakers: PPDS Opens New Master Showroom and People on the Move

There were more people on the move, new distribution partnerships, and more showrooms and headquarters opened in a busy week in the Pro AV world.

Before we jump into that news, there was some more acquisition news as OEP acquired 2023 SCN Top 50 integrator Yorktel.

People News

Davinder Singh Rai Joins Jetbuilt

Jetbuilt has appointed Davinder Singh Rai as director of business development for EMEA. With over 20 years of experience in the AV and IT sectors, Singh Rai brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership and market insight to Jetbuilt as it continues to expand its global presence across Europe and the Middle East.

Singh Rai joins Jetbuilt after a tenure at Pure AV, where he led major projects and drove business growth within the corporate and higher education sectors. Prior to this, Singh Rai held roles at AVI-SPL U.K., Kramer, and Pacific, where he honed his expertise in solution sales, customer relations, and strategic partnerships. His deep understanding of AV and IT integration, combined with his track record of successful project delivery and manufacturer insight makes him a valuable addition to the Jetbuilt team.

In his new role, Singh Rai will be responsible for driving business development initiatives and strengthening client relationships. He is working closely with clients to ensure they fully harness the power of Jetbuilt’s solutions to streamline project workflows and achieve greater operational efficiencies.

AIMS Announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) recently announced a newly elected 2024-2025 board of directors that will lead the organization's effort toward a standards-based IP infrastructure for professional media. AIMS's chairman of the board Steve Reynolds (Imagine Communications), director Andreas Hilmer (Lawo AG), Lee Buchanan (Grass Valley), and Andrew Starks (Macnica) were re-elected to their positions, and are joined by newly elected board member Samuel Recine (Matrox Video). Terry Holton (Yamaha) departs the board as he begins his retirement.

Recine is the VP of sales, Americas and Asia Pacific, for the AV/IT Group at Matrox Video, and currently serves as AIMS' Pro AV Working Group chair. He joined Matrox in 1997 amidst the rise of PC-based standards and surging PC sales and has held a variety of commercial and product management roles during his tenure. Today, his focus is on contributing to the growth of performance media over IP markets.

Industry Vet Joins the NDI Team

With over 28 years in the semiconductor industry and 13 years in broadcast and Pro AV, Don Shaver brings invaluable expertise to NDI. As former VP of video product lines at Semtech Corporation, Shaver led a cross-functional team responsible for generating significant revenue growth and expanded its Pro AV business under his leadership. As NDI continues its mission toward global expansion, his leadership and industry knowledge will prove invaluable to evolving industry needs.

“NDI’s growth is fueled by a clear vision and relentless focus on innovation," said Shaver. "As we expand globally, we're not just increasing our footprint—we’re doing so with intention, ensuring that our cutting-edge solutions meet the evolving needs of the Broadcast and Pro AV industries. This user-centric approach will continue to power our growth in the coming years.”

NDI also opened its new global innovation hub in Lisbon, the second hub to its San Antonio, TX, location. This move will drive seamless solutions for content creators worldwide and will enable NDI to expand its international reach, scale operations, and drive innovation.

Hitachi Kokusai Appoints Bo Reames as East Coast Sales Manager

Hitachi Kokusai has added proven industry talent to its North American sales team with the appointment of Bo Reames as east coast sales manager. His career began on the live production and operations side of the business, including a five-year stretch with a former broadcast station group. He took on roles of increasing responsibility over time, working his way up from master control to management positions that soon put him in charge of broadcast operations for 24 cable networks.

Reames shifted to the broadcast engineering side of the business in 2002, joining Backporch Broadcast as director of operations for 13 years. Prior to joining Hitachi, Reames spent 10 years in a leadership role with Joseph Electronics that redefined the distribution firm’s business model to better serve the broadcast and AV integration communities.

These diverse experiences give Reames the ability to communicate the benefits of Hitachi cameras to the business- and technical-minded alike. His consultative approach to sales, developed over 23 years at Backporch and Joseph, adds value for customers in the AV market, where Reames sees opportunity to increase visibility with houses of worship, performance venues, universities, and the broader AV integration community. The fact that he has previous experience selling Hitachi cameras while at Backporch is a bonus.

Pixel Power Makes New Appointments

Following the launch of an updated brand identity and corresponding restructure, Pixel Power, a Rohde & Schwarz company, made several significant key appointments that will support the future expansion of the business.

Stuart Russell joins as the company’s new marketing manager. Stuart brings 13 years of marketing expertise in the media production industry having held roles with Videndum (formerly the Vitec Group plc) and Ross Video. Asad Shah fulfills the role of project engineer and brings 15 years leading teams in major playout and master control centers for large service providers. Stephanie Leroux was brought on in her new role as project manager. She nearly 20 years of experience working in the media industry in both engineering and project management roles. Ehren Stowers aims to forge strong connections across the industry as he takes on the role of product manager for Pixel Power’s automation and monitoring lines. Stowers started his career as a presentation director in his native New Zealand, before moving to London and holding equivalent jobs with BBC and Red Bee Media, before taking on the role of product manager at Red Bee. Finally, Aurelia Znakowa has joined as Pixel Power’s new chief financial officer. She was most recently director of finance at Blacktrace, and helped oversee the company’s acquisition by Unchained Labs.

Company News

PPDS Opens 'Master Showroom' in New York

PPDS celebrated the grand opening of its new 2,368-square-foot (205-square-meter) PPDS Master Showroom experience center. Located in Fairfield, NJ—roughly an hour from Midtown Manhattan—the multidisciplinary venue is the second PPDS Master Showroom to be opened globally, and the ninth in the network of PPDS Studios, following launches in Europe (in France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and United Kingdom), as well as in India.

Brought together to inspire and educate, the PPDS Studio NYC Metro takes visiting partners and customers on a journey of creative discovery. Each area of the impressive space has been designed to showcase the power, possibilities, and groundbreaking sustainability benefits available through the company’s portfolio of indoor and outdoor digital signage, dvLED, ePaper, business TVs, interactive, and videowall hardware and software.

The showroom divided into three curated spaces, each showcasing a selection of flexible solutions tailorable to support the range of market verticals. These include retail, corporate, education, hospitality, food and beverage, government, security/surveillance, broadcast studios, transportation, houses of worship, public venues, and entertainment. Each space is separated using floor-to-ceiling glass panels, creating an open and unrestricted environment, mirroring PPDS’ global approach to its business and technologies.

Exertis Almo Partners with Bosch to Enhance Audio Offerings with Dynacord and Electro-Voice Brands

Exertis Almo has entered a distribution partnership with Bosch Security and Safety Systems. As per the agreement, Bosch’s respected family of audio brands, including Electro-Voice (EV) and Dynacord are now available through Exertis Almo.

The partnership significantly expands Exertis Almo’s audio offerings, giving integrators a wider variety of products, support, tools and flexibility needed for projects of any scale or complexity.

Rob Voorhees, director of business development–audio category manager emphasized the significant benefits of partnering with Bosch, highlighting the brand's global recognition and expertise in the installed, portable and live sound audio sectors. “Our partnership streamlines procurement processes—such as reducing the number of purchase orders—which enables us to invest more resources towards pre-sales support, design consultation, and other operational improvements that directly benefit integrators and end users.”

Featured Dynacord and Electro-Voice products available through Exertis Almo: Dynacord U Series, Dynacord V Series, Dynacord C Series, Dynacord DSP MXE5-64 Matrix Mix Engine, EV Line Radiator Column Speakers (LRC), EVID Ceiling Mount Speakers, EVID Surface Mount Speakers, and EVC Compact Loudspeakers for Fixed Installation.

Pliant Technologies Welcomes New Manufacturer’s Representative, RTSales

Pliant Technologies appointed RTSales as its new manufacturer’s representative. With a thorough knowledge of its region’s reseller and customer base, unique market niches, and a strong working knowledge of the specialized products represented, this new partnership will expand Pliant’s network. RTSales covers Puerto Rico, along with seven states in the U.S., including, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Representing a synergetic group of some of the top manufacturers in the professional and commercial audio, video, entertainment lighting, and music production industries, RTSales offers retail, production, and integrated installation partners a direct link to the inside sales and support systems for these manufacturers. For over 40 years, RTSales has earned a reputation as an effective and efficient resource for pre-sale technical support, purchasing and procurement, sell-through support, and after-the-sale service and technical training. With offices in South Florida, Central Florida, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, and Alabama, RTSales provides manufacturers and resellers a critical path to new products, promotions, and technical support.

PowerHouse Alliance Welcomes New Member

The PowerHouse Alliance welcomed CEP Distributing as its newest distributor member. This addition brings the total number of PowerHouse Alliance locations to 71, collectively representing over 900,000 square feet of warehouse space across the country.

Based in Houston, TX, the CEP Distributing team brings over 20 years of channel expertise to the table and stocks a wide range of products in key categories including: AV, control, lighting, and security. CEP's commitment to excellent dealer support and long-term relationship building aligns seamlessly with the PowerHouse Alliance's mission. CEP Distributing will cover the Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas territory on behalf of the Alliance.

AudioPros Expands EAW Territory to Include Metro NY

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) welcomed AudioPros, as its manufacturer’s representative to serve the Northeast territory. AudioPros currently represents EAW throughout New England and Western New York and has now expanded to Metro New York.

AudioPros is an independent manufacturer’s sales and marketing firm providing support of EAW’s products to integrators, consultants, production companies, and retailers. AudioPros provides high-quality solutions for a variety of projects ranging from large outdoor stadiums to small-scale installations. As an audio, video, and lighting representative firm, the company is well positioned to offer complimentary professional lines that are the greatest value to the manufacturers it serves.

PSNI Global Alliance Welcomes KVM Pioneer G&D as Global Preferred Vendor Partner

PSNI Global Alliance welcomed Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) to its Global Preferred Vendor Partner (PVP) network. G&D expands the PSNI network’s ability to deliver mission-critical control room applications, ensuring top-tier functionality, security, and operational efficiency for global control room operations.

By joining forces with G&D, PSNI’s certified solution providers (CSPs) now have access to the most comprehensive, interoperable, secure, high-performance KVM technology available. This partnership further strengthens the Alliance’s capability to solve complex AV and UCC challenges while delivering seamless, large-scale project outcomes across key verticals such as industrial automation, process control, energy management, air traffic control, broadcast, entertainment, and government industries.

G&D’s advanced KVM technology is a critical asset for any organization that requires secure, reliable, and efficient control room operations. Founded in 1985 and global headquarters located in Germany, with its newly opened Americas headquarters located in Houston, TX, G&D is recognized as a pioneer in the KVM industry, providing innovative solutions long before the term "KVM" even existed.

Diversified Opens New Global Headquarters in Dallas Area

Diversified has officially opened its new headquarters in Plano, TX, marking a significant step in the company's strategic expansion. This new facility is designed to support the company’s growth in key markets and serve as a showcase for the technologies it designs and builds for clients worldwide.

Located in the heart of Plano’s dynamic business corridor, the new headquarters offers a prime location with easy access to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and the wider Dallas metroplex. This central location not only enhances Diversified’s ability to attract top talent from the region’s growing technology ecosystem but also ensures easy accessibility for clients and partners, both locally and globally.

