Pro AV Acquisition News: Yorktel Acquired

One Equity Partners (OEP) has completed the acquisition of York Telecom Corporation (Yorktel), a 2023 SCN Top 50 integrator. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with OEP as we embark on the next phase of growth for Yorktel,” said Ken Scaturro, CEO of Yorktel. “OEP’s expertise in the IT services sector will be invaluable as we further expand our solutions and offerings that enhance our customers’ digital workplace experience.”

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Wall, NJ, Yorktel is a next-gen global systems integrator and managed services provider. The company supports a wide range of blue-chip enterprise customers and government agencies by delivering managed IT services, collaboration system integrations, and advanced AI-based monitoring solutions to elevate the hybrid work experience. Yorktel has over 500 global employees with a scalable operating footprint across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

“Investments in productivity, automation, and collaboration technologies are a priority for business leaders,” said Otavio Birman, VP, OEP. “Yorktel is well positioned to help meet this demand by delivering solutions that improve client operations in an increasingly connected environment.”