Pro AV Newsmakers: Another Acquisition, Partnerships, and People on the Move

Environmental Lights Announces the Acquisition of City Theatrical

Environmental Lights has acquired City Theatrical and City Theatrical, Ltd (U.K.). The acquisition continues Environmental Lights’ growth trajectory as it expands its footprint and product offerings in the scenic market.

City Theatrical, based in Carlstadt, NJ, has been servicing the scenic and theatrical markets for over 37 years. Its Multiverse Wireless DMX technology is widely accepted as the standard in live performance globally, serving both Broadway and West End theatrical productions.

“Environmental Lights is focused on being the lighting leader in each of our core verticals. The acquisition of City Theatrical combines two strong businesses in the scenic market under one roof, positioning us as the clear leader,” said Brad Tedder, CEO of Environmental Lights.

The acquisition of City Theatrical solidifies Environmental Lights' position as a leading entertainment lighting supplier and presents a dynamic upside for customers of both companies.

“Our combined customers will benefit as both companies integrate their product portfolio and increase their global reach from domestic West Coast, East Coast, and European locations while providing an expanded product offering that is unmatched in the marketplace,” said Al Crawford, general manager of City Theatrical.

City Theatrical will continue business under the City Theatrical brand as part of the Environmental Lights family, and City Theatrical’s executive leadership and team will remain unchanged.

Audio-Technica announces Broadcast Partnership with MotoAmerica

Audio-Technica will serve as the official Broadcast Partner for microphones and headphones for the MotoAmerica race series.

MotoAmerica is the USA’s premier race series sanctioned by the American Motorcycle Association. The country’s top riders in multiple classes compete for the title each season across several race events. The series is broadcast in stereo audio to Fox Sports FS1, MAVTV, ESPN Latin America, SuperSport, Star+ MotoAmerica Live+ streaming, and YouTube, as well as other online outlets. Additional programming includes the Pressure To Rise documentary series and the Off Track With Carruthers and Bice official podcast, and social media shorts. The audio is a crucial part of the series’ broadcast coverage, including real-time commentary from knowledgeable announcers, rider interviews and the roar of the vehicles around every turn.

Under the terms of this new partnership, Audio-Technica broadcast and production microphones will be used to capture the sounds on the track and for interviews of the riders post-competition and on the champion podium. Additionally, A-T headsets will be worn by the series’ announcers, and A-T mics and headphones will be used in the production of the official podcast and behind-the-scenes programming.

A wide selection of Audio-Technica products will be employed for the MotoAmerica series and related programming, including the following:

On-track/on-camera microphones: BP28L Line + Gradient Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphone; BP4027 Stereo Shotgun Microphone; and BP4025 X/Y Stereo Field Recording Microphone. Broadcast announcers, press conference and ENG crew: BPHS2C Broadcast Stereo Headset; and 3000 Series Frequency-agile True Diversity UHF Wireless Systems. Pressure To Rise production: AT897 Line + Gradient Condenser Microphone. Off Track With Carruthers and Bice podcast: BP40 Large-Diaphragm Dynamic Broadcast Microphone and ATH-M40x Professional Monitor Headphones. Video editing: ATH-M50x Professional Monitor Headphones.

Wisycom Appoints John B. Anthony Company as New Manufacturers' Representative

Wisycom has appointed John B. Anthony Company as its new manufacturers’ representative for the northeastern United States.

Founded in 1960, John B. Anthony Company has been committed to being the best sales, marketing and support solutions company in the Pro AV market. Dynamic and results-driven, the team’s goals are to drive growth and add value to the brands and products they represent through their knowledge and innovation.

John B. Anthony Company will represent Wisycom’s entire suite of products, including its new MTP61 Miniature Multiband Transmitter, the smallest and lightest multiband bodypack transmitter on the market, as well as its new LBC61 4+4 Battery Charger and its versatile new MTK982 dual-wideband stereo IEM/IFB transmitter, among other solutions.

Audix Appoints Link Audio as MI Distribution Partner in Australia

Audix has appointed Link Audio as its new MI distribution partner in Australia.



Established in 2015, Link Audio is owned and operated by pro audio and MI industry veterans, Michael Jago and Chris Mann, who bring many years of sales and support success in the industry. Jago has held several senior management positions in the MI and pro audio industry, including as general manager of Music Link Distribution, general manager of Behringer Australia, vice president of EU sales for Music Tribe, and International Sales for Samsontech (part of the Sam Ash group). Mann has an unrivaled level of high tech and pro audio product knowledge which includes the MI industry as well as the installation marketplaces. He also has a pro studio background and is a regarded sound engineer in the corporate and broadcast industries. Mann has also held roles in the industry for brands such as Music Link, Behringer Australia, and National Audio Systems.



“We are very pleased to add Link Audio as the new MI channel partner for Audix, to complement our long time Install product distributor, Production Audio,” said Bjørn Rennemo-Henriksen, senior director of Audix at Videndum Media Solutions. “Michael and Chris and their team at Link Audio have impressive backgrounds and stature in the Australian hi-tech music industry and we are excited to work with them to offer Audix’s exceptional sound quality and premium products to their customers.”

Zero Density Appoints New Regional Sales Manager

Zero Density has appointed Jeff Hobbs as new regional sales manager. Hobbs will continue to support Zero Density’s ongoing expansion in the United States, a market where the company has seen demand for augmented reality (AR), extended reality (XR) and virtual studios increase exponentially.

Hobbs’ extensive experience and understanding of AR, XR, and virtual studio technologies, honed at roles in leading media technology companies like EVS, Vizrt and Key Code Media, makes him a valuable addition to the Zero Density team.

"Jeff’s expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver value-added innovative real-time graphics solutions," said Zero Density CEO, Ofir Benovici. "His appointment underscores our commitment to strengthen our client relationships and enhance customer experience in the U.S."

In his new role, Hobbs will focus on building client relationships, driving sales and developing targeted strategies to meet customers' ever-evolving needs. His ability to understand and creatively solve the technical and operational challenges faced by customers will greatly enhance Zero Density's ability to deliver high-quality virtual production and graphics solutions.

"I'm thrilled to join Zero Density and help our clients unlock the power of AR, XR, and virtual studio technologies to create engaging content with ease," Hobbs shared.