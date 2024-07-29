Pro AV Newsmakers: NSCA's New Officers and Directors, AVI-SPL, IVCi, and More

The NSCA announced a new slate of officers and directors for the NSCA Board and NSCA Education Foundation Board. GDIT selects AVI-SPL to support its $922 million U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) Information Technology Services (CITS) modernization contract. And MAXHUB gets ready for some futbol.

People News

NSCA and NSCA Education Foundation Announce 2024-2025 Boards of Directors

NSCA announced the results of its election of new NSCA leadership as part of its executive committee, including a new president, as well as many other NSCA leadership changes and the addition of a new officer to its board of directors for 2024-2025.

Dale Bottcher, EVP of global sales and marketing at AVI-SPL and current NSCA VP, assumes the role of NSCA Board of Directors president.

Bottcher replaces Dan Schmidtendorff, who is president and CEO at Communication Company. Schmidtendorff will serve as NSCA’s immediate past president, replacing Ray Bailey, president at Lone Star Communications, who will remain as a board member.

Christina De Bono, president at ClearTech Media and current NSCA treasurer, will become NSCA VP; Shedan Maghzi, strategic advisor at Avidex, will become NSCA treasurer. Don Mastro, chief revenue officer at AVI Systems, will become NSCA treasurer.

Laurie MacKeigan, president at Backman Vidcom, will continue her term from last year as a board member. She will be joined by new board member Tina Peters, executive vice president at SVT.

In 2024-2025, the NSCA Education Foundation will be served by Lauren Simmen, head of product marketing at Huddly, who was named president. Ingolf de Jong, president at GENCOMM, is VP; Dawna Payne, EVP at Texadia Systems, is secretary; and Tim Hennen, president at Digital Labor Solutions, is treasurer.

A new director joins the NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors in 2024 as well:

Mike Boettcher, Edge, new director of NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors

He will work alongside the following board members who will continue their terms:



Chris Reese, ASW

Gina Sansivero, AtlasIED

Steve Greenblatt, Control Concepts







Dawn Cagliano Becomes First Female President of IVCi

IVCi has named Dawn Cagliano its president, marking the first female president in the company's history. With nearly two decades of dedicated service to IVCi, Cagliano brings a depth of experience and a steadfast commitment to excellence that will guide the company towards new horizons in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and innovation.

Her career at IVCi started within its managed services division. Holding roles ranging from video conference producer to project manager, she learned how to deliver on the high standards of enterprise accounts. This led to her growth as the dedicated global account manager, as well as several Fortune 500 accounts. With customer experience at the forefront of all strategies at IVCI, she was then tasked to replicate these standards throughout the organization where she held several strategic operational roles, including chief operating officer.

Cagliano has a history of leading innovative ideas. She has spearheaded the implementation of data-driven initiatives that have profoundly impacted quality resulting in record breaking net promotor scores that have stood the test of time, consistently ranking IVCi in the top tier of customer satisfaction. By introducing a 360-degree feedback cycle she ensured that the voice of the customer was at the heart of every decision, leading to a deeper understanding of the customer’s needs. This customer-centric approach has not only enhanced customer satisfaction but has also driven continuous improvement across all facets of the organization.



Company News

GDIT Selects AVI-SPL

The federal practice team at AVI-SPL as selected as a subcontractor by General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) to support its $922 million U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) Information Technology Services (CITS) modernization contract. AVI-SPL will deliver audiovisual, digital signage, and collaboration technology, and provide AV engineering expertise in support of ongoing operations and live events.

As part of the Department of Defense (DoD), CENTCOM protects and promotes American interests in vital portions of the world, including the Middle East, Central Asia, South Asia, and the surrounding waterways. CENTCOM was formed in 1983 with US-based headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, FL.

For its role in the GDIT contract, AVI-SPL will provide audiovisual technology support in various spaces across the CENTCOM headquarters campus, including command and control spaces, meeting rooms, training rooms, and special use spaces. These offerings will be extended across the CENTCOM Area Of Responsibility (AOR) when called upon.

RCD Espanyol Appoints MAXHUB as Exclusive Official Supplier of Interactive Displays

Reial Club Deportiu Espanyol de Barcelona named MAXHUB as its exclusive supplier of interactive flat screens for the Catalan club. RCD Espanyol was founded in 1900 and is known by football fans around the world for its success in Spanish football.

The aim of the partnership is to enhance player development and business efficiency through innovative communication technology as the Catalan-based club competes in Spain's top professional football league, LALIGA, next season. The cooperation between RCD Espanyol and MAXHUB offers advanced solutions to improve communication, presentation, and collaboration.

As part of the partnership, MAXHUB will equip RCD Espanyol's facilities with its innovative 86-inch IFP V6 Classic Series interactive flat panel displays. These versatile touch displays combine whiteboard, audio, video and visualization functions as well as a future-proof SoC system in a single powerful device, significantly enhancing the club's training and education capabilities. MAXHUB's 86-inch interactive displays will enable the coaching team to demonstrate strategies, discuss plays and explain player positions more effectively—all crucial aspects of team success in an elite sport.

The MAXHUB product solutions will be installed in various areas of the RCD Espanyol stadium, including the boardroom, the Juan Segura Palomares press room, conference rooms and training rooms. Products such as the 86-inch touch display from the MAXHUB IFP V6 Classic series and the MAXHUB 180-inch all-in-one LED wall from the Raptor series will be installed.

New Four Star Wire & Cable Facility Strengthens Partnership with Neutrik Americas

Four Star Wire & Cable opened a new facility in the Nashville area. The new Nashville facility boosts Four Star’s production capabilities, enabling the company to better serve its diverse clientele with enhanced efficiency and shorter lead times. The modern facility is equipped with the latest manufacturing technologies, ensuring that Four Star Wire remains at the forefront of quality and reliability in cable and connectivity solutions.

This move underscores the 25-year partnership between Four Star Wire and the Neutrik Group. The two have collaborated closely, combining their expertise and resources to deliver superior products and services to a global market. The new facility in Nashville will further solidify this partnership, facilitating even greater innovation and customer satisfaction.

With this strategic expansion, Four Star Wire aims to create more job opportunities in the Nashville area, driving economic growth and supporting the local community. The company is committed to maintaining its reputation for exceptional products and customer service, ensuring that clients nationwide continue to receive the best in cable and connector solutions.