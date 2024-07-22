Pro AV Newsmakers: Control Concepts Busy Week, Plus a Williams AV Acquisition

C2G turns 40. Absen named a leader in LED display solutions. Control Concepts announces two partnerships. And more Pro AV people on the move.

Before we get started, Williams AV acquired TeachLogic, which we reported on this past Friday on SCN. TeachLogic products, which specialize in sound reinforcement solutions for K-12 classrooms, complement Williams AV’s assistive communication portfolio and mission to empower connections and create inclusive spaces.

"The acquisition aligns perfectly with Williams AV's strategic objectives," said Brad Kautzer, president and CEO of Williams AV. "Both companies are passionate about creating inclusive spaces with intelligible audio. This underscores our commitment to growth and innovation. We look forward to expanding our footprint in the education market with TeachLogic products in the U.S. and internationally.”

Also ICYMI, Grass Valley announced a new, multimillion-dollar strategic partnership agreement with Diversified. This partnership underscores a shared vision to lead the future of media technology, ensuring that clients are equipped with the most advanced tools and support to thrive in an increasingly dynamic and competitive environment. Grass Valley will leverage Diversified's extensive integration and services expertise to enhance its offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to broadcasters, content creators and media organizations. You can get all the details in SCN's coverage by clicking here.

Now, on with the show.

People News

PPDS Appointed Andrea Barbuti as Global Product Management Lead

PPDS has promoted Andrea Barbuti to the newly created position of global product management lead for the EMEA region. Barbuti started his journey with the company as application engineer in 2015, before being named PPDS global product manager total solutions in 2020.

In his newly created and expanded role, Barbuti oversees product management and technical support for all PPDS signage products across EMEA, while bringing together the unique requirements of every global region to spearhead professional display product management for PPDS.

ZTransform Recruits Broadcast Industry Veteran to Bolster Engineering Team

ZTransform has appointed Reed Wilson to its fast-growing team as Senior Design Engineer. With 28-plus years of broadcast industry experience, Wilson has amassed a deep knowledge of media environments in various capacities at regional, national, and international broadcast facilities across America.



At ZTransform, Wilson plays a significant role in technical systems design, commissioning, configuration, and training, drawing on his skills in master agreement negotiations, budget planning, project management and project implementation.

For 13 years, Wilson served as executive director of technology/broadcast at TEGNA (formerly Belo Corp.), technical operations positions at WFAA-TV (Dallas, TX), KTVT-TV (Fort Worth, TX), and more recently, Wilson served the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications, ensuring the smooth operation of the college's broadcast technology.

Company News

Control Concepts Busy Week, Partners with Wyrestorm and Middle Atlantic

Control Concepts announced two partnerships last week.

Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, joined the Control Concepts Support Product Program. The decision to join this program highlights the mutual commitment that both companies share in supporting AV programmers to ensure clients' needs are met while completing projects reliably and efficiently. Additionally, it strengthens a decade-long relationship—as Control Concepts has developed plugins and modules for every iteration of RackLink enabled power products since its release.

This collaboration between Middle Atlantic and Control Concepts will bring numerous benefits to integrators and programmers. As a Control Concepts Supported Product Program member, Middle Atlantic's RackLink ensures the success of programmers who are working with these products in their projects. It also underscores Control Concepts' commitment to providing comprehensive support of the modules, drivers, and plugins for the RackLink products.

Additionally, WyreStorm announced a strategic partnership with Control Concepts. This collaboration aims to provide software development and control programming services. The Control Concepts team of technology professionals has consistently delivered reliable, consistent, and intuitive AV system operations, enabling manufacturers, technology managers, consultants, integrators, and end-users to be more effective and efficient. By leveraging mainstream programming languages and creative solutions, Control Concepts has consistently surpassed the perceived boundaries and constraints of traditional audiovisual systems

OMDIA Names Absen a Leader in LED Display Solutions

Market research firm OMDIA has recognized Absen as the leading provider of LED display solutions outside of China. This recognition follows Absen's remarkable growth in unit shipments during the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23).

Absen claimed the top spot for unit shipments in the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23), with a significant 43.2% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) increase compared to the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23). The company saw notable growth in the Fine Pitch Product (FPP) category, which surged by 45.9%, and in the 10.00–14.99mm category, which skyrocketed by 86.2%. Absen's year-over-year (YoY) growth reached 39.3%, resulting in the highest total shipments since the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19). This exceptional performance enabled Absen to lead the global market with a 16.2% market share in 2023.

Absen released several new products that significantly contributed to this growth. From their Pro AV lineup, they introduced the Absenicon C Ultrawide, Absenicon X Series, and K V3 Series. Additionally, as part of AbsenLive, they launched the Flex Series, Jupiter Pro Series with an 8mm pixel pitch, and the Pixel Reality Series with 1.9mm, 3.9mm, and 5.2mm pixel pitches. These innovative releases played a crucial role in driving Absen's impressive growth.

AudioControl Appoints Two Distributors for the UK Market

AudioControl has announced the appointment of two distributors for the U.K. market. Custom AV Distribution and Aldous Systems will present the AudioControl product lineup, including the most advanced Dante-enabled multi-zone amplifiers and home cinema receivers, processors, and amplifiers to the finest integration pros and home theater specialists across the U.K.

Custom AV Distribution

Founded in 2014, Custom AV Distribution (CAVD) supplies architectural AV products for residential applications to technology integrators across the U.K. CAVD represents the finest residential AV manufacturers from around the world, providing a headquarters and showroom in Marlow where prospective clients can experience the latest technologies. CAVD offers extensive training and system design support services to their customers across the U.K.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by AudioControl to distribute this iconic brand to dealers across the UK,” explained Jamie Pullen, Director at CAVD. “AudioControl is a provider of best-in-class multi-zone and home cinema entertainment products, and adding this respected brand to the CAVD portfolio demonstrates our commitment to the CI channel.”

Aldous Systems

Based in Aylesbury, U.K., Aldous Systems was founded in 2002 and is a distributor of premium technologies for residential and commercial applications. Serving professional installers, Aldous Systems offers networking, security, building control, audio, video, and structured cabling. Aldous Systems places an emphasis on training and support services, providing both online and in-person training resources. These services leverage the advanced technical background of the Aldous team to support integrators as needed through each project.

“We are excited to bring AudioControl multi-zone audio and home cinema solutions to our integration partners across the U.K.,” explained Aldous Systems owner Jason Aldous. “AudioControl has been a highly respected audio manufacturer known for creating innovative, award-winning products that support installation pros for nearly 50 years. We are confident that these outstanding solutions will be a perfect addition to our product mix at Aldous.”

C2G Celebrates 40 Years of Connectivity

C2G, a brand of Legrand | AV, is celebrating its 40th anniversary as a manufacturer of high-performance cabling and connectivity solutions. Formerly known as Cables To Go, C2G has built a legacy of innovation and reliability in the connectivity industry.

Founded in 1984 by Mike Shane, Geoff Hyman, and Jeff Fourman in Dayton, OH, C2G has remained dedicated to providing top-quality cabling and connectivity products. From the acquisition of Lastar Group in 1993; a rebranding to Lastar in 1998; and the acquisition of Quicktron in 2004, C2G joined Legrand in 2014 and accelerated its expansion into digital infrastructures and emerging applications such as data centers.

C2G offers over 4,000 products designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses and home offices alike. The company's rigorous in-house testing ensures that every product performs as expected, providing customers not only with peace of mind but also the reliability necessary for operations today.

IsoAcoustics Takes North American Distribution In-House

IsoAcoustics made the strategic decision to move its North American distribution operations in-house, driven by the desire to take a more active role in its dealer relationships in the brand’s home territory. As the brand grows, this move will allow IsoAcoustics to support its North American dealers at the highest level and gain deeper insights into market needs for future product development. IsoAcoustics has a longstanding Chicago area warehouse that has been used to service the United States since the early years of the business. It will once again act as a distribution hub and will be scaled up to service the demands from dealers across the United States.

Screen Innovations (SI) has expanded its manufacturing facilities, warehouses, training facilities, and dealer support services worldwide.

SI's expanded production is in North America and other International locations. The pivotal strengthening of SI's infrastructure is vital for new product innovations and development, with the added benefits of better serving its customers in 72 countries with unparalleled speed, quality, service and support. SI's production line in Austin, TX, will be re-tooled for new products and expanded categories.

SI has also recently established three new U.S. design and training centers on the East, Central, and West Coasts to provide dealers with a place to meet customers and design sophisticated shading systems. In addition, SI is strengthening its dealer support by increasing the number of technical sales managers (TSMs) who can facilitate more projects.