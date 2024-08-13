Pro AV Acquisition News: Korbyt Acquires NFS Technology

Korbyt has acquired NFS Technology, a provider of meeting room booking and space management software solutions and services. The addition of NFS Technology’s advanced room booking and space management solutions complements the Korbyt Anywhere platform, delivering greater value to its customers across the globe.

Korbyt’s digital signage and workplace communications software solutions serve more than 350 enterprise clients globally and its cloud-native Korbyt Anywhere platform empowers organizations to engage their audiences employees, students, customers and guests—through a single integrated platform across multiple channels, including digital signage, desktop, web, email, and mobile devices.

“Workplace communication has evolved dramatically over the past several years, placing an enormous burden on enterprises and other large organizations to embrace modern communications tools that reach their audiences at any location, on any device, while also maximizing shared spaces for in-person collaboration,” said Ankur Ahlowalia, CEO of Korbyt. “Enhancing the Korbyt Anywhere platform with the NFS Rendezvous product suite will bring unparalleled value to the market under one integrated platform and help our shared customer base create engaging workplace experiences where employees, customers and guests can thrive and effectively collaborate.”

NFS Technology provides room booking and space management software platforms to more than 275 clients worldwide, including leading legal, financial, educational, and healthcare businesses. With a strong presence in the United States, Europe, and Australia, as well as a network of business partners in the Middle East and East Asia, the newly combined entity’s reach spans the globe and encompasses vertical markets that represent significant growth opportunities for Korbyt.

“The NFS team is excited to join forces with Korbyt as we unite behind our shared mission of delivering a modern workplace experience platform to our customers,” said Luis De Souza, Founder and CEO of NFS Technology. “Successful organizations provide people-centric workplaces where employees enjoy a great experience and can perform at their best. I have known Korbyt for many years and have tremendous respect for the quality of their software solution and the culture they have built - their customer-centric approach to doing business mirrors NFS’s long-standing commitment to the highest quality support. Further, we have already integrated the platforms and look forward to the enhanced capabilities we can deliver together as the industry’s most engaging and robust workplace experience solution.”

“We are extremely pleased to support Korbyt’s acquisition of NFS Technology,” said Chris Ryan, managing partner at Clearhaven Partners. “Clearhaven invested in Korbyt to expand its technology leadership on a global basis. The NFS Technology acquisition is an exciting milestone in Korbyt’s growth path, enabling the company to deliver the industry’s most robust and comprehensive workplace experience solution, all from a single, cloud-native platform, further strengthening the company’s leadership in the workplace experience market and helping Korbyt expand in key geographies and market segments.”

The acquisition was made in partnership with Clearhaven Partners, a U.S.-based software-focused private equity firm, following its initial 2023 investment in Korbyt. Financial terms were not disclosed.