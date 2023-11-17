Pro AV Newsmakers: WAVIT, Shure Women in Pro AV Panels and More

Appointments, partnerships, and panels. Here's what you missed this past week in Pro AV.

KV2 Strengthens APAC Team

KV2 Audio has appointed Leo Tanzil to the role of technical support director and product specialist for the APAC region. He will be providing valuable support to KV2’s APAC sales director, Robert Adrian Tan.

With over 20 years of experience in pro audio, both as head of engineering for Kairos Multi Jaya, one of Indonesia’s largest audio distributors and integrators, and most recently as an independent audio consultant, Tanzil is an important addition to the team.

“Pursuing perfect sound has been my lifelong passion,” he said. “That passion has been my driving force for over 20 years, and I firmly believe that science and engineering can fulfil the quest for perfect high-fidelity audio. At KV2 I have found a group of like-minded people who are as passionate about good sound as me and have the engineering skills to back it up. I hope that my experience across a wide range of applications, from houses of worship to hospitality and the performing arts will help build KV2’s business across the APAC region, all the while enabling me to pursue my goals of continued learning and perfect sound.”

Lightware Joins GPA’s Global Partner Program

With a growing number of enterprise customers turning to their signal management solutions to solve modern workplace collaboration challenges, Lightware has joined the GPA Global Partner Program. The modern workplace is an increasingly complex mix of wireless and wired content sharing and BYOD meeting applications.

Partnering with GPA will expand Lightware’s global efficiency and scale allowing Lightware a presence to deploy, deliver, and support customers in over 50 countries. The partnership will allow GPA teams to leverage Lightware's engineering and solutions expertise to address evolving customer requirements and co-create solutions for the modern workplace.

Lightware focuses on engineering-led thinking, always looking for the next critical area to deliver solutions that GPA teams can rely on. Enterprise customers will benefit from Lightware’s solution evolution process and see their needs met through enterprise-grade global program management.

WAVIT to Host 'Recipes for Success' Luncheon in December

WAVIT will host a luncheon titled "Empowering Women in Digital Signage: Best Career Advice I’ve Ever Received." Scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from noon-1:00 pm E.T. at the Keynote Stage during the Digital Signage Experience (DSE). The DSE explores every aspect of digital and interactive display technology, from concept and design to content and analytics. DSE is a tradeshow that offers a truly immersive experience for the fast-changing digital and interactive display industry.

The luncheon aims to create a platform for women in the dynamic digital signage industry to connect, learn, and be inspired. The panel will feature accomplished women leaders and experts sharing their “recipes for success” and the guidance that propelled them to success. Attendees will be treated to a lunch buffet and can interact, ask questions, and seek advice to foster a supportive community within the digital signage industry.

Panelists and moderator include:

Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, CEO of BAM! Marketing & PR Agency/founder of WAVIT

Lex Evans, digital signage manager and customer experience designer at USC

Megan Athavale, CEO of LUMOplay

Nicole Richardson, marketing and creative services project manager at Maverick Gaming

Susan Wilhite, senior director business development at Bluefin

Michelle Montezari, director, digital signage at Legrand AV

Shure Hosted Its Third “Celebrating Women in Technology” Panel

Shure recently hosted its third in an ongoing series of “Celebrating Women in Technology” panels. Shure president and CEO Chris Schyvinck moderated a panel of leading female broadcast sound experts from around the world to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and the future of the industry.

The panel included visual engineer Jillian Arnoid, professional boom operator Apollonia van Dun, live sound reinforcement expert Robyn Gerry-Rose, manager of broadcast engineering for the Seattle Mariners Yezmin Blue, and Lina Arja , sound assistant at NEP.

“There were very few women that I encountered through the years,” said Blue, who has worked with the Mariners organization for nearly 24 years. “That has changed in the last four to five years. We see women in all roles in the sports industry, which is beautiful. I was fortunate enough to have mentors that were interested in helping.”

“Be curious and let that curiosity guide you,” said Gerry-Rose. “Often careers—regardless of the industry—are not linear and you never know who you're going to meet and what's going to happen. So be open and network and be aware of the people around you.”

The full panel can be viewed at Shure's website.

ACT Entertainment's New Distribution Agreement and Director of Sales

ACT Entertainment recently made a new distribution agreement, as well as appointed a new director of sales. The company will begin offering solutions from PK Sound, the robotic line array company, to customers in North America. To ensure success in the live sound market, ACT Entertainment has also appointed industry veteran Ralph Mastrangelo as director of sales, live sound.

The initial product offering that ACT will supply is PK Sound’s medium-format T10 robotic line source element, which offers stunning SPL and clarity with remote, real-time control of vertical and horizontal coverage. The company’s patented multi-axis robotic technology is driven by PK .dynamics software to unite every stage of the modern live sound workflow in a single application. This ensures delivery of a superior level of intelligibility and impact by directing acoustic energy away from reflective sources and focusing it only where intended.

Mastrangelo has an extensive background in and knowledge of the pro audio market, and for the past 30-plus years has worked for companies like Clair Global and VER, leading business and product development.

Accu-Tech Opens Upgraded Baltimore Location

Accu-Tech, a value-added, nationwide distributor of low voltage solutions revently opened its new facility on Race Road in Hanover, Maryland.

Accu-Tech has served the Baltimore metropolitan area for over 28 years; the upgraded Baltimore location builds on that history by providing enhanced support and service to enable the continued success of customers’ projects and day-to-day business. The custom-built 90,000-square-foot location offers customers access.