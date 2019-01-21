Panduit Acquires Atlona

Global network and electrical infrastructure provider Panduit has acquired Atlona—manufacturer of networked AV, signal distribution, wireless collaboration, and AV system automation products.

“Atlona has been at the forefront in developing cutting-edge AV technology that embraces the full potential of the convergence of AV and network infrastructure,” said Dennis Renaud, president and CEO of Panduit. “Their industry-leading solutions complement Panduit’s extensive physical infrastructure portfolio, which will allow us to offer customers a quality end-to-end solution as they move to increasingly complex network infrastructure systems.”

“There are strong synergies between our companies including a culture of providing innovative, high-quality, customer-driven products, along with outstanding customer support capabilities,” added Ilya Khayn, CEO, Atlona. “This partnership will ultimately provide our market channels with a single-source solution and expand our footprint globally.”

As part of the acquisition, the Atlona team will join Panduit’s Enterprise Business Group. Atlona will continue to serve its customers from its global headquarters in San Jose for all sales, customer support, and training related inquiries.