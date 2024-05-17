Pro AV Industry Mourns the Passing of CueScript Founder Brian Larter

CueScript founder Brian Larter passed away on May 14 at the age of 58 after a five-year battle with a rare pancreatic cancer.

As a well-established leader in the broadcast industry, Larter is best known for his work in creating prompting solutions. He started his career at Autocue where he started in rental, quickly moved to sales, and later acquired BDL Autoscript with Michael Accardi. The company was sold to Vitec Videocom in 2006.

In 2014 he and Accardi founded CueScript. Longtime friends and associates Charlotte Latham and Meghan Tyler were the first to join the CueScript team, with many more friends and associates joining. He was also a long-term member of the IBC Exhibition Committee.

CueScript released a statement on its founder's passing, stating that Larter was "one of the most popular people in the broadcast industry," noting his legendary sense of humor. He spent the past five years undergoing treatment and enjoying life with his family, wife Justine, daughters Louise, Gina and Abbie, and much-loved grandsons. CueScript's release also referred to Larter as a keen cyclist and football fan who "also loved his cars and spent many summers driving around Europe in his vintage Stag."



The family has chosen for donations to go to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity from which they and Larter received amazing support. Donations can be made here:

JustGiving-In Memory of Brian Larter.