Presentation Switchers Launches AV+IoT Switcher Series

The What: Presentation Switchers has released the PS105, the first in its AV+IoT series of compact digital presentation switchers targeting collaboration and small conference room spaces.

The What Else: In its most basic form, the PS105 is a simple, under-table mountable 2 X 1 HDMI auto-switcher that automatically displays the most recently connected device in the native resolution of the display. The users’ connection automatically turns on the display and then later turns off the display when all users have disconnected their laptops or mobile devices from the switcher. The proximity sensor feature turns the display off 2-10 minutes after all users have left the room, even if a laptop is left connected.

Additionally, the PS105 is compatible with Cloud Control, the company’s proprietary Amazon AWS MQTT IoT server-based application. To be released in November 2018, Cloud Control provides administrative control, configuration, and usage statistics for PS switchers, including the latest PS600-series of digital modular presentation systems.

The Bottom Line: The PS105 measures 4 inches X 4 inches X 1.2 inches and each product kit includes an under-table mounting plate, screws, pre-terminated remote proximity sensor, a captive screw-on power supply, and rubber feet if the PS105 is to be placed on the conference room table.