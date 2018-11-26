Premier Mounts Hires Pedroza to Manage PDS Division

Premier Mounts has hired Steve Pedroza to manage the Premier Dedicated Solutions (PDS) division. In this role, Pedroza will be responsible for managing all day-to-day operations of PDS.

Pedroza will work on developing new Direct View LED & custom business substantially over the next several years. “I look forward to working with the team at Premier Mounts to further enhance the innovation and growth within the company,” said Pedroza. “By keeping our eyes on the future and constantly striving to serve our customers at the highest level, I am eager to see what we can accomplish.”

Pedroza brings over 20 years of hands-on management skills and industry knowledge to Premier Mounts. He has a broad expertise of the custom business from his time as a project manager and sales engineer during a prior tenure with Premier Mounts, as well as his time with rp Visual Solutions. He is well-versed in the intricacies of the industry and utilizes his experience as an integrated approach to management and has built strong relationships with countless integrators, manufacturers & consultants.

“We are pleased to have Steve as a part of the Premier Mounts family and even more excited for the future in terms of industry growth,” said Tiffany Dozier, executive vice president, sales. “We are focused on creating LED mounting solutions that target customer and industry needs. His addition is another way we are strategically working towards those goals by influencing our team with strong leadership.”

Most recently, Pedroza held the position of regional sales manager at Harman Professional Solutions. In his new role, Pedroza will report to Tiffany Dozier and all PDS members will report up to Steve. Pedroza is set to begin on Oct. 29, 2018.