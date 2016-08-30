PQ Media Releases New OOH Media Forecast

PQ Media has released the new US Digital Out-of-Home Media Forecast 2016, the 9th installment in their Global Digital Out-of-Home Media Series.



According to the new US Digital-Out-of-Home Media Forecast 2016, DOOH media operators rebounded strongly in 2015, posting the industry's highest growth rate since the Great Recession. Following a weak performance in 2014, DOOH operators bounced back to notch an 11% revenue gain in 2015, reaching $2.71 billion. Meanwhile, consumer DOOH exposure time grew 4% to 51 minutes per week in 2015, continuing an upward trend that places DOOH among the fastest-growing segments of the broader media industry.

While pacing data from the first half of 2016 portends another full year of growth, several challenges continue to shadow DOOH operators. Among them, how much of advertisers' budgets were shifted to TV coverage of the Summer Olympics and the hotly contested presidential campaign, which impacted DOOH ad spend in 2012 and 2014? And does the strong 2015 rebound represent sustainable growth long term or was it an anomaly? Other challenges DOOH operators face include lack of standardized measurement, differentiation of their media assets and proving value in the cross-channel mix.

The DOOH includes a 68 PowerPoint slide deck, including dozens of exclusive charts, datagraphs & datasets, digital place-based network revenues & growth breakouts by 8 venue categories, consumer DOOH exposure time compared with traditional OOH, various other advertising media, an updated directory of over 500 US DOOH media operators and exclusive comparisons of US DOOH market size & growth with traditional OOH & other ad media