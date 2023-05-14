PPDS Donates 65-inch Interactive Display to Enhance Classroom Learning

PPDS (opens in new tab) is helping to bring new teaching and learning experiences to elementary school children in Clonakilty (West Cork, Southern Ireland), donating a 65-inch education-focused Philips interactive classroom display.

"At PPDS we place great importance in supporting education and we are incredibly pleased to have been involved in this initiative with Schoolcomputers.ie, supporting with a 65-inch education touch screen from our Philips range of across campus displays," said Kendra Ingram, PPDS business manager for Philips professional displays. "Many congratulations to Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin school on an outstanding win. We look forward to hearing about the amazing outcomes and experiences this new technology supports in the months and years to come.”

[What is the Future of AV Technology in Higher Education?] (opens in new tab)

Catering for over 380 local children, including providing specialist support for students with autism, the multi-denominational Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin received the donation after beating 4,000 other schools in Ireland to win the inaugural 'Education Mega Draw’ CSR Program,' run by PPDS partner, SchoolComputers.ie.

(Image credit: PPDS)

The Mega Draw from SchoolComputers.—a specialist reseller for the Irish Education Sector—was created to reward one lucky school with a ‘technology makeover’, delivering a range of solutions worth a combined value of €20,000 ($22,000). Launched in 2022, schools were automatically entered into the Mega Draw upon completion of purchases made through SchoolComputers.ie, with additional entries added and the odds of winning increasing with every transaction.

[Esports Among the 5 Biggest Education Trends for 2023] (opens in new tab)

In addition to receiving the collaboration in education inspired Philips 4K interactive display, Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin also received 30 Chromebook computers for all year-five students, a 32-port charging car, an all-in-one printer for the school’s ASD unit, and a desktop scanner, all donated by other SchoolComputers.ie partners.

“This is unbelievable," said Pádraig Ó hEachthairn, principal of Gaelscoil. "To think that our school, out of over 4,000 schools in Ireland, has won this prize is truly amazing. Just like Clonakilty itself, our school is growing year on year, and this requires us to have more tech resources for our pupils."