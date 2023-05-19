Pro AV Newsmakers: AtlasIED Has New Strategic Collaboration and More

There were some people on the move and new collaborations announced the past week in Pro AV. Here are a few you may have missed.

Jayson Rees-Hughes is new Business Development Manager at MAXHUB

In Jayson Rees-Hughes, MAXHUB has gained an experienced business development expert. He is also no stranger to the AV industry, in which he spent the last nine years of his career. Most recently, he worked for Elisa Videra, a global leading integrator of video conferencing and digital signage solutions. Thanks to his in-depth expertise, he is ideally suited tohis new tasks at MAXHUB. In the role of business development manager UK, he is responsible for opening up new markets, supporting and expanding the partner network, and providing project support.

As business development manager at MAXHUB, Rees-Hughes has been responsible for the company's further expansion in the U.K. since May 1, 2023. MAXHUB is a brand of the CVTE Group and a provider of intelligent displays and UC solutions such as video soundbars, cameras and speakerphones.

“I am very excited about the new challenges, because MAXHUB consistently offers first-class products—from its displays to its UC solutions. The task now is to increase brand awareness and expand the partner network in the UK,” said Rees-Hughes.

KSCAPE Announces New Sales Manager

﻿KSCAPE has announced the appointment of Vieri Parrulli to the role of sales manager. Parrulli brings with him over a decade of experience in the lighting industry, alongside a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

Parrulli studied at the Faculty of Architecture in Florence. After a year of experience as a freelance professional, he decided to specialize in the field of lighting design, which he had always appreciated from an aesthetic point of view. Since then, Parrulli has gone on to complete several specialized courses and training throughout Italy.

“I am delighted to join the team at KSCAPE within K-array, an organization that is at the forefront of innovation in the audio industry,” confirmed Parrulli. “RAIL is an exceptional offering that has already set a precedent in a merging industry of light and audio, and I am eager to introduce it to the wider market.”

With a passion for creativity, Parrulli has always been fascinated by the use of light to create spaces, define environments, and shape moods. In 2013, he began work at CREE, a multinational American producer of LED lighting fixtures for urban lighting, with European headquarters in Sesto Fiorentino.

After 10 years at CREE, Parrulli moved on to explore different worlds aside from urban lighting. This led him to KSCAPE, where he hopes to contribute to the commercial development of a new product.

Parrulli's career has given him experience across the entire sales process, from technical product knowledge to lighting design, organization of the sales network, and actual sales. With this experience and his passion for lighting design, he will be an asset to the KSCAPE team.

Scalable Display Technologies Adds Jim Laschinger

Scalable Display Technologies appointed Jim Laschinger as senior executive, business development and client success. In this role, Laschinger will be instrumental in helping expand into new markets, particularly in the field of live events, attractions and immersive experiences.

Laschinger joins Scalable in the newly created position. He brings a wealth of success in operations, sales, and business development. With nearly 40 years of experience, Laschinger has worked with many industry-leading organizations, including Solotech, Green Hippo and coolux International, to drive sales development, manage business processes and increase visibility and market presence. Laschinger will manage business relationships while expanding Scalable’s customer base with exciting new opportunities.

VMP Names Southeast Security Products New Rep Group

Video Mount Products has named Pompano Beach, Florida-based Southeast Security Products as its new manufacturer’s representative serving the North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Puerto Rico, and Caribbean territories effective immediately, and the southern Virginia and Florida territories effective June 1.

“To cover such an expansive territory, we needed a proven leader who could not only manage our growth, but our current customers over multiple categories in these markets,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “Roy Nilsen and his team at Southeast Security Products have the contacts, expertise, and product knowledge to handle our growth and needs in this vital territory. We are excited to be working with them.”

Southeast Security Products’ mission is to contribute to the development and growth of its represented brands through the utilization of demonstrated sales, marketing, and technical expertise. It concentrates on increasing the profits of companies they work with by increasing revenues and decreasing expenses. Its specializes in direct and indirect sales growth, dealer development and management, low voltage products, electronic security, program promotion and management, integrator and distributor training, distributor relationship management, and push-pull marketing.

AtlasIED and Fyne Audio Announce Strategic Collaboration

AtlasIED announced a strategic investment in high-performance UK-based loudspeaker manufacturer, Fyne Audio. The partnership combines AtlasIED’s expertise in integrated solutions with Fyne Audio’s premium transducer technologies to open broader market opportunities for both companies.

Fyne Audio of Glasgow, Scotland, was founded in 2017 with support from investors including Scottish Enterprise, Scotland’s national economic development agency. The management and engineering teams are all audio veterans, specifically in the field of point source technology for commercial and residential applications. The company has seven loudspeaker product ranges, including multiple award-winning products from the entry level F300 Series to the contemporary flagship F1 series. Fyne Audio’s “retro-inspired” Vintage and Vintage Classic loudspeaker series secured industry accolades with an unrivaled blend of heritage, experience, and engineering. Optimized by the very latest techniques in transducer design, the company’s IsoFlare constant directivity driver features coincidentally aligned mid-bass and tweeter sections for a true point source, ensuring wide and controlled dispersion for optimum coverage.

AtlasIED's high-performance Atmosphere audio system combines digital audio processors, amplifiers, graphical user interfaces, programming software, and controls to set a new operational and performance standard for digital audio systems for a range of commercial applications, including restaurants, bars, hotels, houses of worship, and retail establishments.

Part of AtlasIED’s long term vision and journey is a commitment to continued innovation based on client feedback and industry evolution. The investment in Fyne Audio is key in this pathway for AtlasIED and will result in both quick and deliberate advancement for the organization.

Atlona Welcomes Heinrich Mester

Atlona has bolstered its EMEA sales team to support an increasingly busy DACH region. Effective immediately, Heinrich Mester will serve as regional sales manager role for Austria and the south of Germany. He reports to Atlona senior sales manager Kai Ellingsen, who oversees the DACH Region.

An AV industry veteran, Mester brings nearly two decades of sales management experience to his role at Atlona, which includes similar roles at Kramer, Creston, and AMX. Mester’s vast experience with control, conferencing, and collaboration technologies assures that he can communicate the value of Atlona’s solutions to a broad range of customers, including integrators, consultants and end users. He sees strong opportunity for Atlona’s Velocity AV Control and OmniStream AV-over-IP solutions in the region, emphasizing that each brings a unique set of capabilities to Atlona’s corporate and education customers.