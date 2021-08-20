PPDS Brings Control and Management to Philips Displays with Crestron XiO Cloud Certification

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional TV and digital signage products, software, and innovations, announced it gained Crestron XiO Cloud certification, bringing control and management capabilities to workplace displays.

Bob Bavolacco, director, technology partnerships at Crestron, said, “PPDS has become a deeply integrated Crestron partner, adopting and rapidly embracing our technology at a level that surpasses anything else seen in the current marketplace.”

Future-proofing the Workplace

Crestron XiO Cloud makes the ability to deploy, manage, monitor, and evolve workplace displays a simple, fast and secure process, enabling remote control of the display’s functions from a single location (including via a Crestron touchscreen or a web UI dashboard).

Built on the Microsoft Azure platform, Crestron XiO Cloud integrates seamlessly with a wide range of Philips Windows and Android digital displays and pro TVs to suit the customer’s needs and requirements in any indoor environment. This includes its new range of Philips T-Line (for education) and C-Line (for corporate) interactive displays, plus the full range of digital signage and professional TVs, including MediaSuite, B-Line, D-Line, Q-Line, supporting the hospitality, retail, public venues and corporate industries, among others.

Effortless Installation

With Crestron XiO Cloud, customers can now configure thousands of Philips professional displays in the time it takes to configure one. The long, often costly, and disruptive configuration process for new displays and other devices is now a thing of the past, with customers able to centrally configure and provision all their Philips professional displays in all rooms before the products have been installed and without visiting the site. Once displays are connected to the network, they will automatically retrieve their settings, programs, and firmware specific to the environment being used, and immediately begin reporting data. This can cut installation times and increase uptimes.

Updates can be scheduled on individual displays or collectively, entirely remotely and at a convenient time, or staggered across rooms’ usage or occupancy for greater levels of efficiency, consistency, and security to the workplace.

Troubleshooting can be tackled immediately and entirely remotely, with Crestron XiO Cloud always monitoring all devices, sending AV/IT managers instant alerts whenever an issue is detected. This allows problems to be addressed even before the user realizes reports an issue, reducing potential disruptions or equipment shutdowns to keep spaces up and running.

Workplace Analytics

With rooms and devices automatically monitored 24/7, Crestron XiO Cloud’s workplace analytics provides managers insight into how rooms and systems are being used. This includes system usage versus occupancy, and new people counting functionality to understand how many people are using the rooms.

Customers can purchase the Crestron XiO Cloud service monthly, with pricing based on the number of rooms and service options required.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be able to bring this revolutionary solution to our partners and customers, strengthening our relationship with Crestron and taking our Philips professional displays further into the Crestron ecosystem,” said Sian Rees, International Product Manager Software at PPDS. “For XiO Cloud, we’ve gone deeper than many other manufacturers to maximise the benefits and capabilities of the ground-breaking solution. Offering the ultimate experience and performance for our partners and customers.”