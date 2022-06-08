PPDS Becomes Subsidiary of TPV Group

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage, interactive displays, dvLED, and professional TV products and solutions, has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the TPV Group (opens in new tab), as the company enters an accelerated growth phase in North America.

The strategic development fully aligns the business with PPDS’ wider global operations, unlocking benefits and opportunities for its partners and customers. This includes adding more choice and value to the market, while offering unrivalled partner support as well as facilitating projects on both a local and global scale across numerous industries, such as corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and transportation.

[PPDS' Roadmap to IC22]

Operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TPV, one of the world’s largest manufacturer of LCD displays, the transfer of activities from EPI (effective from May 1) means PPDS (opens in new tab) will now utilize the full manufacturing strengths and resources enjoyed by teams across PPDS’ other international markets, including priority access to core components and materials for manufacturing continuity, plus end-to-end supply chain systems enabling full control and monitoring of logistics streams.

With this latest development in its global growth program, PPDS has set an ambitious target to achieve a top three market position in North America, cementing its position as one of the world’s fastest growing enablers of professional display solutions.

“As part of the company’s long-term plan to exponentially expand Philips professional display sales on a global level, our growth in the North American market is a milestone in our success," said Franck Racapé, head of global commercial at PPDS. "Our current business dynamic in North America is very promising and we look forward to further accelerating the trend, offering total display solutions for customers in all sectors, and positioning Philips professional displays as we believe they should be.”

[PPDS Adds AV Industry-Leading Talents to North America Team] (opens in new tab)

In preparation for this latest evolution of the U.S. business, PPDS has made a number of significant structural changes over the past 12 months, including a major company rebrand to PPDS in early 2021. More than just a new name, PPDS represents the transition of the business from a provider of displays to a total solutions enabler, forming strategic complimentary relationships with key third-party partners, both locally and globally, including AppSpace, Crestron, D-Tools, Logitech, Intel, Navori, and Skykit.

Vince Schuster (Image credit: PPDS)

Amid a series of product and partnership announcements, PPDS has also confirmed a series of important internal management restructures to support and facilitate expansion in key market verticals, plus a growing number of high-profile additions to its senior leadership teams. Driving the U.S. business forward is Vince Schuster, who was appointed in October 2021 as the company’s vice president for professional displays.

“This is one of the most exciting projects I have been part of during my career," Schuster said. "The organization is equipped with a complete, industry-leading product portfolio to suit a variety of key markets, including signage and information displays, hospitality TVs, interactive and collaboration displays, business TVs, and DV LED. With TPV, the future for the U.S. business has never been brighter, and we look forward to our partners joining us on our journey and helping them to surpass their customer’s expectations with highly innovative and future-proof solutions.”