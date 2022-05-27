PPDS at InfoComm 2022: New Products, People, Partnerships on Display

PPDS (opens in new tab), the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage, interactive displays, direct view LED, and professional TV products and complementary solutions, confirmed its participation at InfoComm 2022, in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Exhibiting on Philips Booth N2021, PPDS hails this year’s InfoComm as one of the most significant in its North America history. The company will deliver a series of important business updates, including a brand-new range of products and solutions within its digital signage, videowall, and business TV range. Exciting new partnerships and recently hired, industry-renowned team member announcements will also be revealed.

[Executive Q&A: Back to Business at InfoComm 22] (opens in new tab)

“We are delighted to be returning to Las Vegas and to be part of this year’s InfoComm event," commented Vince Schuster, vice president, professional displays, North America at PPDS. "InfoComm is one of the most important dates in the Pro AV event calendar and we’re excited to be showcasing some of our latest and greatest Philips professional displays and solutions, supporting all key verticals, including retail, corporate, business and industry, and a growing area of focus: education.”

PPDS will also be announcing some important strategic growth news, as the company seeks to quadruple global unit sales, and to become a top-3 player in North America within the next five years.

“ISE 2022 was a tremendous success for PPDS, and with the products and solutions now being confirmed and showcased for InfoComm, including the brand-new Philips E-Line interactive display for education, the Philips booth is one you won’t want to miss,” added Patrick Van Treese, education sales manager, North America at PPDS.

[PPDS Brings Apple TV App to Philips MediaSuite Hospitality TVs] (opens in new tab)

In addition, the Philips stand will provide the first opportunity for partners in North America and beyond to view, experience, and receive demonstrations of some of the latest solutions unveiled in Barcelona during ISE 2022, this month. These include:

Philips E-Line : A brand-new range of advanced interactive 4K displays for education, offering effortless wireless sharing and collaboration in and out of the classroom, and the first display from PPDS to feature a new generation of zero gap, zero latency touch screen technology.

: A brand-new range of advanced interactive 4K displays for education, offering effortless wireless sharing and collaboration in and out of the classroom, and the first display from PPDS to feature a new generation of zero gap, zero latency touch screen technology. Philips 6000 Series DVLED : A brand-new range of highly flexible, beyond 8K, direct view LED displays, bringing unrivalled performance and effortless bezel-free installations, designed to cater exclusively for 16:9 content, to meeting rooms, boardrooms, auditoriums and lobbies.

: A brand-new range of highly flexible, beyond 8K, direct view LED displays, bringing unrivalled performance and effortless bezel-free installations, designed to cater exclusively for 16:9 content, to meeting rooms, boardrooms, auditoriums and lobbies. Philips 7000 Series DV LED : PPDS’ most energy efficient, high bright DV LED range to date, offering 3500 nits brightness—capable of coping with even the most difficult lighting conditions, including direct sunlight—unrivalled image quality and creativity to installations of any shape, size or location.

: PPDS’ most energy efficient, high bright DV LED range to date, offering 3500 nits brightness—capable of coping with even the most difficult lighting conditions, including direct sunlight—unrivalled image quality and creativity to installations of any shape, size or location. Wave: An evolutionary new cloud platform unlocking the power, versatility and intelligence inside Philips professional displays, designed for, and in collaboration with system integrators to install, control and manage Philips professional displays remotely from any location.

“PPDS has been on an incredible journey over the past 12-18 months and this year’s show will mark a significant evolution of the business as we embark on the next phase of growth," Schuster concluded. "We look forward to meeting and sharing these updates with our partners, consultants, and end users in Vegas and to you joining us on the journey. It’s going to be a great show.”