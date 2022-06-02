PPDS Adds AV Industry-Leading Talents to North America Team

PPDS (opens in new tab), the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage, interactive displays, direct view LED, and professional TV products and solutions has continued to strengthen its leadership teams in North America, with the appointments of three highly experienced and successful AV professionals: Adam Coleman, Mitch Rosenberg, and Jeff Handis.

Part of PPDS’ continued growth and expansion strategy—including attracting the industry’s most reputable and successful AV professionals—the new appointments bring an additional 90-years of senior sales leadership experience to the U.S. team, significantly enhancing its direct view LED and LFD distribution and channel operations.

Mitch Rosenberg (Image credit: PPDS)

In the newly created role, Rosenberg has been named PPDS’ new director of LED and LCD videowalls. A major focus area for the business in 2022, PPDS has made significant strides in both the LCD and direct view LED market in the past 12-18 months, with a series of highly innovative product announcements and high-profile installations across a variety of verticals. Headline announcements include the Philips DV LED 6000 Series (corporate) and the Philips DV LED 7000 Series high bright range (retail, public venues), with a brand-new LCD solution to be announced at InfoComm 2022.

[PPDS at InfoComm 2022: New Products, People, Partnerships on Display] (opens in new tab)

Reporting to Vince Schuster, commercial vice president, professional displays for PPDS, Rosenberg will be responsible for driving awareness and new business opportunities across PPDS’ full range of Philips LED and LCD solutions in North America. This includes strengthening and extending PPDS system integrators and channel partners, providing them with deeper insights into the unique benefits and opportunities of Philips professional displays when compared with competitors, a number of which both Rosenberg and Coleman have previously worked with.

Adam Coleman (Image credit: PPDS)

Working alongside Rosenberg, Coleman becomes PPDS’ new solutions manager, LED and LCD videowalls. Coleman joins the team to build and grow support for the Philips X- and L-Lines, with a heavy focus on direct view. Coleman will oversee the development of strategic training and learning programs for all levels, including sales training, installation/service support, and integrator/end user training.

Jeff Handis, who began his AV career in 1988, has been named as PPDS channel manager-distribution & DMR, overseeing growth at the key distribution and DMR partners, and working with their teams to drive the business.

Jeff Handis (Image credit: PPDS)

Handis has a wide-ranging background in the Pro AV and Consumer Electronics industries, working in multiple sales leadership roles with some of the world’s leading organizations.

[Executive Q&A: Back to Business at InfoComm 22] (opens in new tab)

All new team members will be present at InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas (June 8-10, Philips Booth #N2021), where PPDS will be making a series of important new business and partner announcements, plus the unveiling of a range of new products and solutions. Products announced at ISE 2022, including the new Philips E-Line interactive education displays, will also be on show.

“PPDS is on an upward trajectory and with our ambitions to accelerate that growth to even higher levels in 2022 and beyond, it’s essential we have the right structure and levels of experience in our teams," Schuster commented. "PPDS continues to make a positive impact in the market and is now in a position where the industry’s leading talent is keen to join us on our journey. With Adam, Jeff, and Mitch, we have added some incredible, proven experience and I’m delighted to welcome them on board.”