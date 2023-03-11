PPDS Appoints New Sales Operations Manager for North America

PPDS (opens in new tab) recently appointed experienced AV sales specialist, Kristen O’Connor, to its North America management team.

Part of an accelerated recruitment drive to increase staff numbers by 50% in North America this year, O’Connor joins as the new sales operations manager, NA.

Based in Oregon, and with a career entering its twelfth successful year, O’Connor has held a series of leadership roles at several technology companies. Reporting to Joe King, vice president hospitality at PPDS, O’Connor's role covers a broad range of important responsibilities, including driving revenue, providing data-driven insights, pipeline development, management and forecasting, performance metric analysis, and sales process optimization. In addition, O’Connor will also be providing sales data management, communication, and tools administration to ensure increased efficiency and productivity, while helping to improve the sales onboarding process and provide ongoing training on sales tools.

Kristen O'Connor (Image credit: PPDS)

“I am delighted to have joined PPDS and to be part of the company’s journey as it continues to set a new benchmark for the Pro AV industry, delivering truly world leading, highly innovative solutions together with unrivalled customer support," O'Connor said.

“As PPDS continues to grow rapidly, we need to ensure we have a solid, scalable structure and sales process," she continued. "My ambition is to build out a successful operations team that will help propel the success of the overall sales team, support strategic initiatives, and identify opportunities for continuous improvement. I believe my ability to recognize and prioritize challenges, develop ideas for potential solutions, and then execute them with thoughtfulness and a focus on collaboration makes me an effective asset to any team.”