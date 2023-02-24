PPDS Studios: A New Home for Inspiration, Innovation, and Co-Creation

PPDS (opens in new tab) has unveiled its network of innovative, fully interconnected ‘PPDS Studios’ in Europe and North America. Now, customers and partners have easier access to its full suite of products and solutions, for more inspired co-creation with partners and the opportunity for better informed decisions for customers.

PPDS Studios have officially been opened across Europe in Amsterdam, Madrid, Paris, Stockholm, Munich, Milan, and near Cheltenham in the UK, and in Charlotte, NC, in the United States. More PPDS Studios are planned throughout 2023 and beyond.

“At PPDS, we understand the value for our partners and customers to be able to come together to collaborate, discover and experience our extensive range of products and solutions for themselves," said Martijn van der Woude, vice president of global marketing and business development at PPDS. "With our new multidiscipline PPDS Studios, partners and customers—whatever vertical they operate in—will have access to all the tools and information they require, in a single location. Coupled with our annual tradeshows and partner and end customer events, plus our continued engagement within local communities, the launch of PPDS Studios ensures we’re always available, wherever, whenever you need us.”

(Image credit: PPDS)

Managed by local PPDS teams, PPDS Studios are fully fitted and equipped to showcase PPDS extended range of dedicated Philips professional display products and solutions—including third-party hardware (such as Crestron, Logitech) and software partnerships (Intel, i3, GoBright)—supporting installations in all major verticals. These include dedicated solutions for hospitality, corporate, education, retail, food and beverage, public spaces, transportation, and broadcast, among others.

To help experience the full power and benefits of PPDS and its proven partners’ technologies and solutions, all Studios are connected, allowing partners and customers to view and participate demonstrations and training in real time, whether via seamless video calling and content sharing between Paris and Munich, or remotely managing a network of dvLED, digital signage and professional TVs from London. The UK Studio also features a space for proof of concepting, perfect for third party partners, ensuring their products work seamlessly with Philips professional displays.

In addition, PPDS Studios will be available as a high-end event space for partners, resellers and end customers, using PPDS range of solutions to create unique, fully immersive digital environments, providing high-quality communication and branding opportunities.

The studios also provide a convenient alternative for those not wishing, able, or comfortable in attending busy annual tradeshows and events, such as ISE and InfoComm, providing a quieter, more convenient and intimate setting to discover the latest and greatest solutions from PPDS.

“Together is where we make things happen," concluded Ron Cottaar, global marketing director. "And together is where we have the best ideas. At PPDS we know that it’s through great teamwork and partnerships, not just within our own organization, but throughout the industry, that we will power evolution for our customers’ business vision. PPDS Studios are your space to come together with your customers to showcase your solutions.”