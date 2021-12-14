PPDS Adds Dahm as Regional Manager, Hospitality

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips professional TVs and Digital Signage solutions, is strengthening to its national sales force with the appointment of Dave Dahm as its new Regional Manager for Hospitality.

Part of PPDS' continued growth and expansion strategy in North America, Dave brings more than 15-years of specialist AV sales knowledge and experience to the newly created position, having previously held successful sales management and leadership roles at several leading AV organizations including Peerless-AV, Optoma Technology and Pivium during his AV career.

Reporting to Joe King, VP, Hospitality, Dahm is the latest addition to PPDS's dedicated and vastly experienced hospitality team, following the company's return to the industry earlier this year with the launch of its Philips MediaSuite smart TV range.

Dahm's key responsibilities as Regional Manager include continuing to accelerate national awareness of the PPDS brand and the unparalleled value and benefits--including front end entertainment and back-end control and Management--provided by Philips MediaSuite, the first smart TV built exclusively for the hotel room experience. He will also be tasked with working closely with the AV channel, forming new and extending strategic relationships with hotel chains and groups in the U.S. and Canada, while working closely with existing AV resellers and adding new ones.