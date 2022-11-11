Powersoft to Shake Things Up at the IAAPA Expo 2022

Powersoft has confirmed its first-time attendance at IAAPA Expo, the largest trade show for the attractions industry, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, from Nov. 14-18, 2022. It will showcase Mover, the company’s low-frequency direct-drive/tactile transducer, which is designed to reproduce sound through haptic perception, or the body’s capability to feel low-end frequencies through bone conduction.

More accurate, powerful, and efficient than other existing products, Mover can be used in moving floors, seats and rides to transfer both audible and inaudible frequencies to the human body—its earth-shaking vibrations adding another dimension to theme and amusement park rides, museum exhibitions, science center, clubs, and other attractions where an immersive user experience is desired.

Powersoft Mover enables AV professionals who provide solutions for immersive experiences to add ultra-low frequency haptic feedback to their final products.



Its compact nature and power-to-size prowess allow it to be integrated into small spaces, without orientation limits, and to provide a very high ratio between moving mass and total mass, which increases the overall final product efficiency.



Driven by audio content, Mover allows straightforward integration and delivers haptic information with unique precision and extended dynamic range. The resulting product elevates any AV immersive experience while reducing concerns about low-frequency noise pollution.

“Mover allows for an unprecedented and immersive user experience," explained Marc Kocks, key account and business development consultant for Powersoft. "It can give the audience the sensation of falling, elevation, or being shaken as part of an attraction.”



This technology is already being used to maximum effect at both Illuminarium venues in Atlanta and Las Vegas, where a multi-award-nominated 162-Mover installation is allowing thousands of visitors to experience the ground-shaking tremor of an elephant‘s stomp or the low-end rumble of a space rocket launch. In addition to creating highly accurate reproduction in the low-frequency range, Mover’s ability to provide localized haptic feedback across dedicated zones is a key feature of the Illuminarium experience, particularly when synchronized with audio.

Mover is also at the heart of Amsterdam’s iconic Our House museum and nightclub, where an infrasound haptic floor system is letting visitors and clubbers physically feel the music around them.

