Powersoft Pledges Percentage of Profits to Crew Nation Fund

Powersoft has pledged to donate 5 percents of the proceeds from all of the touring amplifier platforms sold between July 27 and October 15, to Crew Nation.

The fund, powered and administered by charitable 501c3 organization, Music Forward Foundation, was kickstarted by Live Nation, which has contributed an initial $5 million and committed to match the next $5 million given by artists, fans, and employees.

The Powersoft campaign that will follow is based on the key concept of "behind every show stands a great live music crew", to underline the importance of the people behind the scenes of the shows that are so important to so many.

"As with every person involved in the industry, we know how difficult the last months have been for professionals in the live event industry, in particular the touring and venue crew who are completely dependent on live shows to survive," said Powersoft’s brand, communication, and trade marketing manager, Francesco Fanicchi. “We spent time in doing research to find the right organization to partner with, and eventually we came to realize that Crew Nation would be the perfect channel. Although It is difficult to make any assumptions on sales levels during this period, we will use our marketing capabilities to promote this operation to industry professionals in the hope that we will raise a significant contribution to Crew Nation.”



“We greatly appreciate Powersoft extending a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who depend on shows to make a living. Their pledge will go a long way to assist Crew Nation in its mission to support and provide grants for these backstage staff who are struggling the most during these difficult times,” added Nurit Smith, executive director of the Music Forward Foundation. “Together with partners like Powersoft, Crew Nation can ensure that the live community has the support it needs.”



To donate or learn more, visit livenationentertainment.com/crewnation/ .