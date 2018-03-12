Point Source Audio Names Jim Sides VP of Global Partnerships

Point Source Audio (PSA) has named pro audio industry veteran Jim Sides its vice president of global partnerships.

This appointment comes as Point Source Audio celebrates its 10th anniversary. Sides began his relationship with the company as a consultant in late 2017 as the company fortified its mission to accelerate its expansion worldwide. In recent years and months, the company’s distribution network has grown to include pro audio partners such Autograph Sales in the U.K., Avon Lyd in Norway, AVP Sales in Sweden, AudioLink in Italy, Seastone Technology in Finland, and establishing distribution in Australia and Southeast Asia with ISL Systems.

“We are extremely pleased to have Jim officially on our team. We have a number of U.S. and international initiatives that are perfect for his proven skill set,” said Yvonne Ho, vice president of sales and marketing at PSA. “After Jim came onboard as a consultant, it quickly became clear that there was tremendous potential for a fit at a time when Point Source Audio is on a growth trajectory in the U.S. and around the world.”

Sides brings with him nearly four decades of experience in the entertainment industry including senior management positions at Apogee Sound, NEXO USA/SA, Meyer Sound Labs, and co-founder of VUE Audiotechnik and founder of entertainment consultancy, Eklektric. “I’m excited to be involved with PSA and to be a part of their continued success,” Sides said. “Point Source Audio not only has a lineup of top-notch products but a commitment to collaborative partnerships and customer experience that’s unmatched in the audio industry. I’m proud to be a part of it and look forward to helping manage the company’s continued growth in the coming years.”

“We always seek partnerships with companies that are as passionate about providing an excellent customer experience as we are,” said PSA president James Lamb. “With roots as a working musician, sound engineer, and producer, and senior management for several of the industry’s leading brands, I can’t think of anyone who can better support this mission than Jim.”