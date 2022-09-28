Planar's New LED Video Wall Displays Spice up Outdoor Viewing—Here's How

Planar (opens in new tab) has a new edition to its portfolio of outdoor fine pitch LED display solutions. Meet the Planar Luminate Ultra Series LED video wall display designed for up close viewing. The new display features coated LEDs to deliver ruggedness and exceptional image detail for high-ambient light environments.

The Planar Luminate Ultra Series is designed to enhance viewing angles, providing nearly 140-degree visibility with limited interference, even in direct sunlight. Featuring models in 1.5 and 1.9-millimeter pixel pitches and up to 3,300-nit brightness, the Planar Luminate Ultra Series supports comfortable viewing from as close as six feet for applications spanning transportation signage, retail exteriors, poolside cinema, entertainment, hospitality, and other large-venue facilities.

“We have seen strong demand for high pixel-density LED displays designed to perform in sunlight and outdoor conditions,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Planar. “Planar Luminate Ultra Series brings together fine pitch, high brightness and a coating technology that protects while delivering beautiful outdoor viewing. It’s a unique combination we are excited to bring to customers.”

(Image credit: Planar)

In addition to supporting wall-mounted, corner, convex and concave installations, the solution offers customers the flexibility to create a video wall of nearly any size. With full front-side and rear installation and service, Planar Luminate Ultra Series customers also benefit from enhanced deployment versatility and simplified maintenance.

Featuring an IP65 Ingress Protection Rating, the displays incorporate protective treatments designed to withstand weather conditions, dust and water. For added assurance and ruggedness, Planar Luminate Ultra Series displays include a protective coating that fills the gaps between LEDs. This not only strengthens weather protection, but also increases visual contrast for deeper black levels.

Planar will demonstrate the new solution for the first time at CEDIA 2022 (opens in new tab) in Dallas September 29 through October 1 in Planar Booth #15003.