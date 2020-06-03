Planar to Host Virtual Product and Technology Showcase

Planar is planning a June 2020 Virtual Product & Technology Showcase—a three-day, all-inclusive, virtual event composed of product and technology sessions, videos, demonstrations and more.

Scheduled from June 9-11, Planar’s Virtual Product & Technology Showcase will introduce its latest display innovations.

“Our Virtual Product & Technology Showcase was designed to replicate what our customers and partners would have experienced by visiting our booth in person at a show,” said Planar's executive VP of sales, marketing, and pro services Adam Schmidt. “By attending this first-of-its-kind showcase, virtual visitors will have the opportunity to interact with industry experts while keeping up with the latest Planar innovations that are powering businesses around the world. It’s important for our virtual visitors to know that we’re focused on innovating now more than ever and available to help make their display technology visions a reality.”

Planar’s Virtual Product & Technology Showcase will also include a handful of sessions hosted by members of Planar’s product team with topics ranging from the latest applications and advances in LED display technology to improvements in meeting room and collaboration display technology and ways to drive impact with custom display solutions.

The virtual product and technology sessions will also offer an opportunity for questions and answers, allowing attendees to engage with Planar professionals and learn more about the ways the company can support their unique and evolving needs.