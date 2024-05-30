Planar Introduces the Luminate Ultra W Series

Planar introduced the Planar Luminate Ultra W Series as the newest addition to the company’s portfolio of high bright, fine pixel-pitch LED video wall display solutions for outdoor use. The series pairs the latest advancements in LED technology with a 16:9 wide aspect ratio, allowing users to create standard resolution in fine pitch outdoor LED and redefine close-up outdoor viewing of media-rich content.

Delivering outdoor pixel pitch in a 16:9 format, Planar Luminate Ultra W Series models incorporate MicroLED technology to produce enhanced black levels and high brightness even in direct sunlight. The new solution features models in 1.3, 1.6 and 2.0 millimeter pixel pitches, which can be configured to perfectly match Full HD and Ultra HD resolutions. With up to 3000-nit brightness, the fine pixel pitch LED video wall display supports viewing from as close as eight feet in outdoor applications spanning high-end residential, informational signage, retail, hospitality and sports and entertainment venues.

(Image credit: Planar)

The latest outdoor solution also introduces Planar Luminate Ultra W Complete pre-configured LED video wall displays. Available in 115-inch, 145-inch, and 173-inch diagonal Full HD resolution and 231-inch diagonal 4K resolution video wall sizes, Planar Luminate Ultra W Complete furthers Planar’s commitment to reduce the time, cost and complexity of outdoor video wall design and installation. The line of off-the-shelf LED video wall displays equips customers with everything needed for effective, hassle-free deployment, including LED display cabinets, spare modules, wall mounts, cables and a video controller.

Planar Luminate Ultra W Series customers also benefit from front-service ruggedization with Glue-on-Board (GOB) technology. This results in added durability and a surface that is easy to clean, helping ensure that the product not only stays brighter, but also maintains a stunning appearance long term. The solution is also designed to simplify maintenance, allowing customers to replace individual modules or hardware elements as opposed to the entire display.