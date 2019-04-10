PixelFLEX Introduces FLEXUltra PixelShield LED Technology

The What: Created to overcome the challenges associated with the protection and performance longevity of ultra fine pixel pitch LED displays, LED video manufacturer PixelFLEX has introduced the new FLEXUltra with PixelShield. A true COB technology, PixelShield offers an industry-leading impact and scratch resistant coating for FLEXUltra displays and provides a dramatic increase in the protection of the high-definition LED video experience.

The What Else: Utilizing the impact and scratch resistant COB PixelShield technology, FLEXUltra is designed in a convenient 16:9 ratio and has a 160-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angle. With fully font-serviceable panels for quick and easy onsite installation and maintenance, FLEXUltra operates with a 3840Hz refresh rate to eliminate on-camera scan lines and flicker, and is available in 0.9mm, 1.2mm, 1.6mm and 1.9mm pixel pitch options.

The Bottom Line: “The ultra fine pixel pitch market is the fast-growing portion of our industry so we have responded by working with our R&D engineers to provide even more quality products that our customers can rely upon,” said David Venus, PixelFLEX Chief Marketing Officer. “Historically, these types of displays have been extremely fragile with high failure rates due to the damaging of pixels. With our new PixelShield protective technology, we are not only preventing the fragile nature of these displays, but we are ultimately enhancing the longevity of the ultra fine pixel pitch display market as well.”