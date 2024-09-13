Massive Philips LED Wall Drives New Energy at Oracle Red Bull Racing

PPDS has installed a massive 151.7-foot-wide (46.25m) Philips dvLED wall inside the Oracle Red Bull Racing newly updated MK-7 headquarters in Milton Keynes, U.K.

The MK-7 venue—located within the Red Bull Racing Technology Campus—has been welcoming and entertaining visitors from around the world since 2018, providing an F1-infused event setting for businesses and individuals. With priceless Oracle Red Bull Racing memorabilia, artefacts, and championship-winning cars at every turn, MK-7 is a venue like no other.

[Giants-Sized Audio Makeover]

Oracle Red Bull Racing wanted a fresh look and feel for the MK-7 event space, with the existing audiovisual setup deemed outdated, too static, and no longer reflective of its brand values and the fast-paced world of F1 racing. Seeking a more dynamic, versatile, and immersive way to host its wide and varied range of events, Oracle Red Bull Racing turned to PPDS to transform the MK-7 experience. Bringing a trusted team into the mix, a custom-designed horseshoe-shaped Philips dvLED wall was conceived.

“Since Oracle Red Bull Racing’s F1 debut in 2005, its mission has been encapsulated in one simple phrase: To win and do it differently," said Nick Kenton, director of hospitality and events at Oracle Red Bull Racing. "We don’t see barriers, we see only challenges to overcome, a mentality that helps us to achieve our targets and goals in everything we do, on and away from the racetrack.

“The MK-7 event space is home to a number of winning race cars and the space needed to adapt to allow flexibility for growth and change, as well as a fresh look and feel, with cutting-edge technologies to match. Working with PPDS, our visions for this stunning venue have been fulfilled, with the new Philips LED wall able to deliver the cutting-edge technology and performance befitting of our brand with the capabilities we craved.”

(Image credit: PPDS)

Measuring a colossal 151.7x9-feet (46.25x2.75m), the Philips Public dvLED wall—understood to be the largest dvLED wall installed in an indoor events space in Europe—was carefully constructed to provide a centerpiece to the main auditorium, and a perfect backdrop to the growing horseshoe of F1 cars on display.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

[Check Out How the Cosm Dome Is Reinventing Watching Sports]

Completed in just 23 days, PPDS teamed with Netherlands-based AV integration specialist, Ruitech Solutions for this transformative project. With no visible windows or natural light inside the main MK-7 event space, the Philips Public LED 7000 Series was the standout choice for Oracle Red Bull Racing, with high refresh rates, color and brightness quality, together with a 2.4mm pixel pitch, delivering a total screen resolution of 19240x 144 for picture perfect performance and viewing experiences.

Equally, befitting this premium event venue, Philips LED displays feature built-in cabling to keep wires tidy, with display cabinets daisy chained for both power and data, minimizing clutter for the tidiest presentation. The Philips Public LED 7000 Series’ low power consumption also adhered to both PPDS’ and the Team’s sustainability commitments, while Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance and parts replacement predictable, fast, and efficient.

This latest collaboration between PPDS and Oracle Red Bull Racing follows the recent upgrade of the team’s MK-7 marketing team offices in the same building, which included 13 ‘game-changing’ digital signage and interactive displays. PPDS also continues to exclusively supply a range advanced Philips Professional Displays, used to elevate the VIP hospitality experience for guests in the Paddock Club during F1 race weekends.