Watch How Oracle Red Bull Racing Fuels "Game-Changing" Display Upgrade

Oracle Red Bull Racing—for which PPDS has been the official team supplier since 2022—recently upgraded its MK-7 marketing team offices in Milton Keynes, U.K. With the goal of enhancing team collaboration and creative capabilities, 13 Philips Professional Displays were installed.

Following detailed discussions covering the ORBR marketing teams’ needs for both today and into the future, a fleet of 10 Philips Collaboration C-Line displays (65-86 inches)—based on the Windows (8000 Series) and Android (6000 Series) OS—were integrated into the marketing team’s management offices, meeting rooms, and shared spaces, such as the ‘Break Out Zone’ and ‘Energy Lounge’.

You can watch highlights of the installation in the video below and then keep reading for more details.

The Philips Collaboration C-Line displays have proved themselves an instant game changer for the Oracle Red Bull Racing marketing team, transforming each space into a hive of activity, bringing new energy and enhanced productivity, and new collaborative working capabilities, throughout.

The displays also provide the marketing team with advanced and seamless wireless sharing capabilities, with up to 64 devices (people) able to simultaneously connect to the screen, for quick content switching between participants in the room as well as remotely.

Combining multi-touch technology with the Philips Collaboration displays’ whiteboard mode, users can write and draw directly on the screen—with near-zero latency, for more natural user experiences—either by hand or with dedicated markers, with all actions streamed back to all connected devices for easy file sharing.

(Image credit: PPDS)

Complementing the Philips Collaboration displays, two imposing 98-inch Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line displays have been installed side by side in the marketing team’s ‘Paddock’ area, which features grandstand seating, with a single 86-inch model, installed in the Oracle Suite. Each is used to provide a variety of functions, including live coverage of track action and other associated events, delivering important team news, results and other content to the team.

For maximum versatility, the team also benefits from the Philips 4000 Series’ QuadViewer feature, transforming single displays into stylishly framed 2x2 videowalls with no interior bezels. Marketing teams can connect and play content from up to four independent sources simultaneously on the same screen—a great solution when multiple feeds need to be visible, such as broadcasting qualifying sessions or the race itself.

“We looked at several vendors, but PPDS and Philips Professional Displays were the ones that had the best product to answer what we were looking for," said Olly Hughes, chief marketing officer at Oracle Red Bull Racing. “Getting the marketing teams together, working on content collaboratively, viewing it in sharp, bold contrast, on quality displays is really important. These Philips Professional Displays are a game changer and the perfect solution for our marketing office environment.”