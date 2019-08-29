PESA Media Distribution Systems Complete U.S. Military Certification Testing

PESA, a U.S. designer and manufacturer of professional video distribution systems (VDS), has completed testing of its hybrid media distribution systems with the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC), the organizational element responsible for certifying joint and combined interoperability for all organizations under the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

These new systems include the 12G Fusion Advanced Connectivity Platform (ACP) 4K systems, the 3G Cheetah family of SDI router products, the Mobile Digital Video Distribution Systems, and the PESA Media Management System. This certification initiative reflects PESA’s ongoing commitment of providing mission-critical video and audio systems to the military and other Department of Defense entities.

The PESA products have undergone rigorous testing and will soon receive interoperability certification (IO) and information assurance (IA) accreditation from JITC.

“Mission-critical situations demand the use of accredited source video and audio,” said Scott Barella, CTO for PESA. “Our senior military and civilian leadership rely on having extremely detailed video images. This pending JITC certification ensures that our military users have up to date choices on the current APL [approved products list]. We know what they want because they asked us to build it this way.”

PESA was the first company to achieve VDS listing on the Department of Defense’s APL and supported development of the first Video Distribution System Unified Capabilities Requirements (UCR) document with its Cheetah product line. By adding 4K capability, this current test initiative is yet another testament of PESA’s commitment to providing the highest possible quality to the U.S. military in support of its various missions around the world.

“PESA has provided video distribution solutions to its government customers for nearly four decades, with special considerations for agencies that require high-performance assurance and interoperability in command and control environments,” said Chuck Tillett, president and COO. “PESA’s products are currently used by many military and government agencies. JITC Certification enables us to extend our reach to other departments and agencies looking to expand their role in mission-critical environments.”

PESA offers a complete portfolio of secure, high-definition video switching and distribution solutions with the ability to deliver the latest technology including single-link 12G SDI and AV over IP. With an array of robust features necessary to support continuity of operations, command and control, and emergency preparedness and response, the Cheetah product line has proven to be a solid foundation for many government and federal agencies, such as the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and NASA.