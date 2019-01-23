Peerless-AV to Showcase New Digital Signage Solutions at ISE 2019

Peerless-AV will showcase a range of digital signage and professional AV solutions at ISE 2019 in Stand 12-H90.

Peerless-AV Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays (Image credit: Peerless-AV)

Making their European debut at ISE 2019, Peerless-AV’s Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays (XHB432, XHB492, and XHB552) will be put to the test in various impact and water demonstration scenarios, highlighting their resilient, all-weather capabilities. The outdoor displays offer full HD 1080p resolution for a bright, crisp picture and color accuracy up to 178 degrees. Featuring a fully sealed IP68-rated design and an operating temperature range of -31-degrees F to 140-degrees F (-35-degrees C to 60-degrees C), there is no need to change filters or service the display, creating a maintenance-free solution for year-round use. Available in 43-, 49-, and 55-inches, the Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays include IK10-rated cover glass for screen protection, remote and local monitoring functionality, 2500 nits of brightness, an updated input panel/compartment and cord cover, and IR control and button board lockouts.

In addition to the Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Displays, Peerless-AV will also be showcasing its Smart City Kiosk (KOP25-XHB, KOP25-OHF). With a focus on functionality and aesthetics, the Smart City Kiosk was created to be modern, approachable, practical, and endure the rigors of everyday use. To accommodate a variety of displays, the Smart City Kiosk can incorporate a 49- or 55-inch Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display, or a 46- or 55-inch Samsung OHF Display. The all-weather rated Smart City Kiosk is designed for sharing community information, travel, and weather details, as well as advertising, entertainment, and more.

Peerless-AV Smart City Kiosks (Image credit: Peerless-AV)