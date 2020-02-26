Peerless-AV Named Forbes Travel Guide Brand Official for Second Year in a Row

Peerless-AV has been appointed a Brand Official by Forbes Travel Guide (FTG). As the Official TV Wall Mount & Outdoor TV Provider, Peerless-AV joins a stellar list of FTG Brand Officials, all handpicked for excellence within their sector.

“Peerless-AV is a fantastic addition to our 2020 Brand Officials lineup, which has been carefully curated to provide the best products, services, and experiences for guests,” said Filip Boyen, CEO, Forbes Travel Guide. “Peerless-AV raises the bar as the Official TV Wall Mount & Outdoor TV Provider for the hospitality industry with a focus on providing seasoned travelers with seamless luxury, just like our Star-Rated properties.”

“We are proud to be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide as the Official TV Wall Mount & Outdoor TV Provider for the second year in a row,” added Megan Zeller, business development director, Peerless-AV. “Providing high-quality AV solutions for luxury hospitality venues is a key focus for our team at Peerless-AV. Whether implementing an interactive kiosk in a hotel lobby, an outdoor display in the pool and bar area, or a sleek TV wall mount in every guest room, Peerless-AV is able to truly enhance the guest experience across an entire property.”