Pearl Technology Acquires IAS Technology

Pearl Technology has acquired IAS Technology, one of SCN's four integration firms to watch in 2021.

"We are pleased to welcome a leader in audiovisual technology like IAS to the Pearl Technology family,” said Gary P. Pearl, chairman/CEO of Pearl Companies. “Adding IAS to our core capabilities positions us for future growth across the nation and brings even more services to current customers. We also look forward to additional opportunities with new customers and partners as a result.”

Pearl added that video conferencing has become more important to clients than ever, and all the divisions of Pearl Technology are strengthened by the addition of audiovisual integration.

"I’m looking forward to working with an even bigger client base and to have the support of the IT team at Pearl Technology," said Jeremy Caldera, CTS-D, CTS-I, CEO, IAS Technology. "Adding audiovisual integration helps Pearl Technology to offer a complete solution for clients needing both AV and IT services.”

Caldera, who was inducted into the SCN Hall of Fame earlier this year, will remain with the company and serve as a member of Pearl Technology's senior leadership team.